‘Barbecue’ art installation is a feast for the eyes

Art. Barbecue. To some connoisseurs, there’s no issue here. A great serving of barbecue is a work of art. Case closed.

But as Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn writes, there are some 50,000 reasons to go see an art exhibition at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth dedicated to smoked meats. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: So what’s the fancy name they’ve come up with for this exhibition?

Daniel Vaughn: Wait for it: “Barbecue.”

I thought as much. That’d send off alarm bells at the Vaughn household. Have you checked it out?

Yeah, I went to see it opening weekend there at the Modern in Fort Worth.

Rebecca Manson, the artist, was there. She was trying to talk to anybody who was going to come by and see it, and was kind enough to sit down and talk about the piece with me as well.

Did she have any samples, or was this all just a feast for the eyes?

She was asking me for recommendations for where to take her family. She was in from New York, where she spent two years putting this exhibit together.

It’s entitled “Barbecue,” but the piece itself is mostly made up of ceramic leaves, individually cast and glazed. There’s 50,000 pieces in the whole thing, and probably 45,000 of them are these leaves. And they’re stacked up in piles in this elliptical room.

It’s really an incredible sight from far away. But you got to get up close if you really want to get the full feel of the piece.