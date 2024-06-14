New movie ‘Ride’ examines family, community and thrill of rodeo

Rodeos in Texas represent an economic necessity of the state’s past and an important cultural aspect of its present. And with such high stakes, the rodeo riding community is a close-knit one.
It’s the heartbeat of a new movie co-written and starring Dallas native Jake Allyn called “Ride.”
Allyn spoke with the Standard of the importance of setting it in Stephenville, working with the rodeo community, and of how, though he trained in the more dangerous part of rodeo, he proudly let the professionals do it. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:
Texas Standard: So did you have a personal connection to ranching, riding or rodeo, or just kind of an interest from afar?
Jake Allyn: You know, it’s funny. It’s so relative. Because when I’m in Los Angeles, I might as well be Kevin Costner, John Wayne, you know? I’m Joe Cowboy out there. And then I go to the Fort Worth rodeo, and I’m the city slicker, you know?
But I grew up in Dallas, and I think, more so than cowboys, it was stories of the west and cowboy stories that I was kind of born into and born with. You know, I always say I was named after Kevin Costner’s character in “Silverado” – Jake. So it’s kind of like when you’re born with that, you can’t help but love all things cowboy your whole childhood.
And when I started to get into screenwriting in particular, I very quickly found that both my passion and where I felt that I had a point of view was anything with a cowboy hat.
That’s so interesting. So “Ride” is your directorial debut. You also co-wrote it and star in it. That’s a lot of a cowboy hats to wear, I guess we can say. How was that?
Well, luckily cowboy hats are big. So you just wear one hat for all the job that you do.
You know, it’s funny how our art imitates life and vice versa. And, you know, if you’re a cowboy, you have to do so many different professions under the term “cowboy.” And I really felt the same with making this movie – a lot of different jobs, but it was all in service of one thing, and that was just to make a good film.