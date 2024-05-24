Family of Marine killed in Vietnam working on one final way to honor his legacy

From the Voces Oral History Center:

In 1966, a young Marine from Harlingen, Texas, was killed in Vietnam just days before he was due to return home.

Rudolfo M. Gonzalez’s family took steps to keep his memory alive, including naming four of his nephews after him.

“To even think that we’re also named after him is quite an honor for us,” said Rudy Gonzalez, one of those nephews. “Part of our heritage as a family is to honor his memory and the sacrifice that he made for us – also for the United States for America. I mean, my uncle, at the time when he volunteered, was not even a U.S. citizen.”

Rudy M. Gonzalez was nine when his family moved to the U.S. from Mexico, so when he died at 22 in Vietnam, he was a Mexican citizen.

He graduated from Harlingen High School in 1964 and joined the Marines. From there he was shipped to Vietnam.

His sister, Frances Garza, remembers those last days with her brother.

“He took me to the movies, he took me out to eat and we talked, you know, and he told me to stay focused, to be careful, don’t disappoint mom and dad,” Garza said. “I remember him talking to me, and now that I think about it, he was talking to me like I was never gonna see him again.”