Embracing a career that’s never going away: San Antonio College opens a funeral home

From Texas Public Radio:
On the first floor of an old house that used to be the office of the president of San Antonio College (SAC), Jennifer Floyd pointed out features of a space remodeled to hold funerals.
“This is our chapel. Seats about 60 people, roughly,” she explained. “Family would sit here. Casket’s display up front. Clergy. There’s a keyboard for a musician. Podium for the minister.”
Floyd is SAC’s new funeral home director. She’s been in the business 24 years, and she now trains the next generation.
“We do mock arrangements. I take them to go pick up our hearse. We put caskets in and out of the car, to give them an idea of what it’s like to put a person in the car and take them out of the church,” Floyd said.