Students and staff say their final goodbyes to 13 San Antonio ISD schools

From Texas Public Radio:
With less than a week before the end of the school year, 13 campuses in the San Antonio Independent School District were days away from permanent closure.
SAISD trustees voted in November to shutter 15 campuses as part of a rightsizing plan to consolidate schools amid declining enrollment. Two of the 15 schools will be closed later, after space is freed up at schools undergoing renovations.
To mark the end of an era, some of the closing schools held alumni walks or other ceremonies. On Thursday, Dorie Miller Elementary on San Antonio’s near East Side hosted a grand finale.
Current and former students, parents, teachers and principals gathered in front of the school’s small stage to hear speeches and walk the halls of the school for the last time.