Students and staff say their final goodbyes to 13 San Antonio ISD schools

Alicia Herrera was one of many in the crowd to alternate between cheers and tears during the ceremony. Her daughter Jenna has been at Miller since kindergarten. She would have been back for fifth grade next year if the elementary school wasn’t closing its doors.

“I’m sad,” Herrera said. “I don’t like change, but it’s for the best.”

Herrera said Miller is a tight-knit community with compassionate, hands-on teachers. She said she decided to send her to the district’s recommended school, Smith Elementary, because that’s where Jenna’s special education teacher, Tondra Williams, will be.

“That was the only reason why I agreed to her going to Smith,” Herrera said. “Wherever she goes, that’s where Jenna’s going to be.”

Williams has taught at Miller Elementary for 20 years, and she said saying goodbye will be very hard.

“I’ve been here my whole teaching career,” Williams said. “A piece of my heart is here. So, I’m very sad. I’m very sad.”

“But the heart of Miller is not the school building, it’s the people who’ve come and gone,” she added. “And we’re going to be all scattered, but I think we have a legacy that we will carry with us anywhere we go.”

Tondra Williams’ 25-year-old son, Dominic Williams, attended Dorie Miller Elementary when he was a kid. He said the murals of the school’s namesake made a strong impression on him. He remembers lining up outside the library after P.E. and soaking up the details in his favorite mural, which shows Dorie Miller shooting down Japanese planes during the attack on Pearl Harbor.