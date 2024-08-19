San Antonio band Los Texmaniacs to play first night of the Democratic National Convention

From Texas Public Radio:

Max Baca plays “Hey Baby Que Paso” on the Bajo Quinto in his studio on the northeast side of San Antonio.

He’s played music for 50 years, beginning when he was seven years old.

He grew up in Albuquerque and his first experience playing in a band was with his father’s conjunto group, which ignited his passion.

Baca said, “I played with my dad. And from there on, I was my dad’s bass player till, you know, until I got my own band. Me and my brother, we started the Baca brothers, Los Hermanos Baca, out of high school, and my dad started … he had quit playing by that time, and he started managing us.”

Baca was a member of the Texas Tornados and later formed his own band, Los Tex Maniacs, in 1997. He plays the bajo sexto and sings vocals.

The bajo quinto is a ten-string bass instrument that takes the body of a guitar, whereas the bajo sexto is a little different.

Bajo explains further and says “Then the Bajo sexto is 12 strings. And that’s what I normally play, the 12 string.”

Baca mentioned that Los Texmaniacs shared conjunto music with grade school classes through South Texas in partnership with the Texas Commission on the Arts.

In San Antonio, there are groups where locals can learn to play both instruments, for example, Conjunto Taller, which offers free music classes on the West Side of San Antonio.

To Baca, conjunto music tells a story and history of his Chicano roots. It is what he grew up listening to and what he hopes continues on past his generation.

Baja says conjunto music is the people’s music. “Continuing on the legacy of conjunto Music is … this is our culture. This is who we are. This music is the people’s Music. It comes from the people, from us.”

Just a few weeks ago, Baca was inducted into the national Conjunto Hall of Fame. In his 50’s he’s the youngest conjunto musician to be inducted. Some of the legends he shares the honor with are conjunto pioneers Narciso Martínez, Pedro Ayala, and Santiago Jimenez Sr.

August has been a big month for him. Baca and Los Texmaniacs will take the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. He’s played for Republican events, too, including at the governor’s mansion in Austin.

For the DNC, they were invited by The BOLD PAC, a Democratic Political Action Committee.

Baca says he is grateful for the opportunity to represent the Chicano community. “But I’m very proud to be a part of this, this night that they asked us to, it’s called a bold night, and it’s Chicano organizations,’’ he said.

Baca says he doesn’t like to get political with his music. He said organizers asked for a set list, but he chooses the songs on the spot, as the mood goes on.

Baca explains, “And what, you know, I just told them, ‘Look, I have to see the crowd. I have to see the demographic, you know, and we’re just going to be who we are.’ We’re going to be Texmaniacs and just play music.”

But he does have at least one song in mind.

Baca then played a Los Texmaniacs classic, “Mexico Americano.”