Through dance, a centuries-old love story comes home to Shankleville

It’s about 15 minutes until showtime, and the dancers and performers of the Nia’s Daughters Movement Collective from Houston are getting ready.
The room is abuzz. Someone calls repeatedly for a safety pin; another person is debating, hair up or hair down this time? There’s a steamer going off in the corner, and folks are stepping over stretching limbs as they take care of their preshow responsibilities.
This may seem chaotic to an onlooker, but it’s more like ritual for dancers in a company – that pre-show anticipation mixed with a touch of chaos brings a cast together. And for Lauren Philpott, this specific performance has another layer added to the usual bonding time.
“Of course, there’s always that little bit of stage-nervousness like, ‘Oh, we have an audience. We’re about to go on,’” she said. “But a lot of it is excitement of being able to share this story and being able to tell it and bring it to an audience.”