Through dance, a centuries-old love story comes home to Shankleville

Unable to take any kind of ferry for fear of being spotted, Jim swam both the Mississippi and Sabine rivers. He trekked more than 400 miles, dodging slave catchers along the way. Once in Texas, he would sneak onto different plantations at night to ask about Winnie. And then one day, he found her.

“They had a whistle between them that they had established,” Clay said. “And one of her responsibilities was to go down to the spring. And so while she was at the spring one evening, he whistled to her and she recognized the whistle, and then they were reunited.”

After emancipation, Jim and Winnie founded Shankleville along with their friend Stephen McBride. Over time, they bought more than 4,000 acres of property to build the town and welcome many other families and generations.

Their love story, which has been passed on through family stories from generation to generation, is one that Stacey Allen ended up marrying into: Her husband, Chase Allen Sr., is a descendant of the Shankles’ daughter Mary and Stephen McBride.

“In my family, it was just common knowledge that this is what was done for our ancestors to get specifically down to Texas,” he said. “I learned that story when I was so young, I thought it was normal. It wasn’t until my wife pointed out to me that, like, ‘no, this is not normal. This is something extraordinary, and y’all should share it with people.’”

Sharing the story with the world is nerve-racking for him, though. Despite his instinct to keep it close and protected within family, he says he knows the power this history holds.

“I do think as Black people, we need more stories like this to know, to let each other know that we can strive through all the adversities, through all the negativity that we have to go through on a daily basis,” he said.