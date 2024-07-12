‘Of course, another thing that she’s great at’: Remembering the genius of Shelley Duvall

Actress and Texan Shelley Duvall died on Thursday, just a few days after her 75th birthday.

Duvall was born in Fort Worth, died in Blanco, and lived quite a life in between. She had significant range as an actress: Duvall is perhaps best known for starring in “The Shining,” a horror classic, but she was also a prolific producer of children’s content, too.

After 2002, however, Duvall stopped acting and instead lived a quieter life in the Texas Hill Country. She was often the subject of curiosity for reporters, wondering what had happened to that actress with the expressive eyes they called “Texas Twiggy” for her resemblance to the British supermodel.

Emma Lehman, creator and host of the podcast Texas Twiggy, which dove deep into Duvall’s story, spoke to the Texas Standard about her life and work.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: I think a lot of folks know Shelley Duvall best from her roles in “The Shining” or “Annie Hall.” What other examples of her work stand out to you?

Emma Lehman: I think what I was really surprised to find in reporting for the podcast was so much of her work behind the camera. You mentioned her children’s show. She starred in a lot of those, but she also produced them.

She owned a handful of production companies throughout her career, and she really revolutionized the industry. She had a lot of business acumen, and she was quite the producer. And she was very accomplished on both sides of the camera.

How did she end up in Hollywood in the first place, coming from Fort Worth?

You know, she actually never intended to go into the business. She was discovered by Robert Altman when she was showing some paintings of her then-boyfriend. And she thought that she was being poached to come and do, you know, an adult film.

And it turned out that, no, they just they liked her look, they liked her vibe, and they really wanted her to act. And, you know, the rest is history. She starred in “Brewster McCloud,” was her first role on screen.

And she had this really, like you mentioned, a lot of passion for the art and the craft and this really unique look and way of doing things and just went from there.