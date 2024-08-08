‘Sing Sing’ delves into true story of theater program for inmates

The new film “Sing Sing” is getting rave reviews, critics describing it as “not your average prison movie,” and at least one is already throwing out the word “Oscar.”
The main idea is this: Inmates at the notorious Sing Sing prison in New York put on intricate plays. If you think you know what happens next, you probably don’t.
“Sing Sing” is unexpected in many ways, including in its film business model. For more on all of that, the Standard was joined by its Texas-based producer, Monique Walton, and director Greg Kwedar. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:
Texas Standard: Greg, I’d like to start with your discovery of this story. Not just that there’s a theater program at a prison, but this particular play that they performed. Can you talk about that?
Greg Kwedar: Yeah, sure. I came across this story quite unexpectedly over eight years ago. I had been producing a short documentary inside of a maximum security prison in Kansas, and it was my first time ever behind the walls.
We were doing a doc about something else, but I passed by a cell, and there was a young man raising a rescue dog inside of the cell, and immediately it just stopped me in my tracks. And all of my expectations about prison and incarcerated people were upended in that moment, because I saw the healing that was happening in both directions between this man and this animal. And I was just desperate to know, was there anyone else out there doing things differently?
And in the middle of the night in my hotel room, I just got on Google and this program, Rehabilitation Through the Arts, in New York came up. They put on a lot of the classic productions, but there was this Esquire article about a 2005 production of a time-traveling musical comedy called “Breaking the Mummy’s Code.”
And this play was so alive – there was a joy in the process that just leaped off the page. And how what seemingly is a small stakes production of this wacky show felt like also life or death stakes to the men who were doing it. I was immediately hooked and committed to trying to figure out how to make this a film.