On her latest album, Susan Werner draws a musical map of Texas

Texas is not Susan Werner’s home, but she spends enough time in the Lone Star State to have developed strong feelings about the place.

Werner is a singer-songwriter, and on her latest album, “Halfway to Houston,” the Iowa native takes on the wide landscapes of Texas – from the Marfa Lights to a rooftop bar in Corpus Christi. She also stops along the way to namecheck HEB and share a few thoughts on Texas politics.

Werner joined the Standard to talk about her new album. Listen to the interview above or read the extended transcript below.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: I think the first question that folks might have about this album is you know, why write an entire album about Texas, when you’re not from Texas?

Susan Werner: Yeah. Like, there’s not a shortage of Texas music, to be sure. But in my own work, I found that travelogues are really appealing at this point.

As a career singer-songwriter with a national following, at some point you realize “I think I might have plumbed the depths of the self” – whatever that profound thing is supposed to be, the poet of the soul. And one way to keep things interesting is to pick yourself up and land yourself somewhere else.

And I’ve done travelogues in the last couple of years. One called “An American in Havana,” one in New Orleans, one called “Birds of Florida,” about Florida. And, then this one came about, and it’s mostly because family winds up there. And then you care in a new way.

Do you have family here?

I do, I have family in the Woodlands and down in Corpus.

And there’s an old saying – “people don’t care what you know until they know you care.” And suddenly you find yourself caring. And then you find yourself there and looking at it through the eyes of people you love, and especially children. And you want this place to be wonderful for them. And you see what is wonderful about it already, to them.

It makes the place matter. And affection is a good place to begin with, with any project.

I like that. You mentioned some of your other projects – place-based records. How is writing about Texas different than Florida, New Orleans, Havana?

Well, the musical palette is different, right? I mean, the materials you work with.

When I did the Havana project, then I was down in Havana three times and you bring in the people who play trumpet, you bring in people who play congas, you bring in people who know how to actually play maracas, right? And you have to have people who are your guides along the way to make sure that you’re speaking true and playing the instruments right and hiring people who know how to do it.

So the great thing about Texas is that there is this template to work with. So there’s a musical template, but there’s also… I got to tell you, the generosity of Texas songwriters has just been just great. I think this is exceptional. I got to tell you. I think Texans feel like, “hey, writing a song – well, of course. That’s something you do like speaking.”

It’s not surprising to Texans that you might be a songwriter. It’s the most wonderful thing. And they’re like, “well, sure.” And I’m like, “I’m working on a song. Hey, Sara Hickman, you want to do this?” “Absolutely.” “Tish Hinojosa, I’m working on this thing. Do you think you might help?” “Absolutely.” The generosity of Southpaw Jones and Billy Crockett out in Wimberley and just how people are like, “absolutely, yes. Let’s do this and let’s make something great.”