Judge temporarily blocks Texas Education Agency from releasing A-F accountability ratings again

Attorneys Nick Maddox and David Campbell with the law firm O’Hanlon, Demerath & Castillo represent the school districts that sued TEA over the accountability ratings both last year and this year.

Last year, the crux of the lawsuit hinged on changes made to the way TEA measured accountability after students the measurements were based on had already graduated. This year, Maddox said the focus of the lawsuit is on the standardized tests much of the accountability ratings are based on.

“There’s some major and critical errors that we believe exist in the STAAR test that all the students took, and we would like to get the entire STAAR test thrown out for all students in all school districts across the State of Texas,” Maddox said.

Maddox said the use of artificial intelligence to grade written responses on the STAAR test invalidates their results. He added that new rules narrowing access to alternative STAAR tests for special education students was also problematic.

“The state has utilized a computer AI grading system for the first time in the state’s history,” Maddox said. “Where this program came from, who programmed it, [and] its validity is all under complete scrutiny because there’s no information out there on it at all. We do know that it was a multi-million-dollar purchase of taxpayer money, and we also know that it spat out a lot of erroneous results and gave students a lot of zeros where the human grader would have given either partial credit or full credit.”

Maddox said his team also is arguing that the STAAR test has not been analyzed by professionals called psychometricians.