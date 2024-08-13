Judge temporarily blocks Texas Education Agency from releasing A-F accountability ratings again

From Texas Public Radio:
For the second year in a row, Texas school districts asked the courts to intervene over the state’s methods of grading their academic performances.
And, also for a second year in a row, a judge blocked Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath from releasing those grades, known as A-F accountability ratings.
As of Monday, Aug. 12, the order barring the release of A-F ratings is temporary, preventing TEA from releasing the ratings this week as planned. TEA was slated to release official ratings to districts on Tuesday and to the public on Thursday.
Five Texas school districts filed suit in a Travis County District Court on Monday, asking for a hold on releasing the A-F ratings. Judge Karin Crump granted their request, issued a temporary restraining order barring the release until a hearing scheduled for Aug. 26.