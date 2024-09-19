The Tejano Monument on the state Capitol grounds faced many hurdles

From the Voces Oral History Center:

On March 29, 2012, hundreds celebrated the unveiling of a new monument at the Texas state Capitol. Then-Gov. Rick Perry commended those responsible.

It took over a decade for a small team of history-lovers to change laws, hire a sculptor and raise over $2 million to bring the Tejano Monument to life.

The sculpture was the brainchild of McAllen physician Cayetano Barrera. When Barrera visited the state capitol in 2000, he noticed something missing.

Barrera talked about the realization when he was interviewed for a documentary detailing their journey.

“It dawned on me that there was no… Any memorials or anything commemorating the Mexican American or the Mexican Spanish history of Texas, the first 300 years of Texas,” Barrera said in the interview.

Barrera called on friends and his nephew Richard Sanchez, who at that time, worked for State Rep. Kino Flores. They created a nonprofit for the project. But to build on the state grounds, the state Legislature must first appoint a committee to spearhead the work.

And in 2001, the legislation passed.

It looked like the Tejano Monument would happen – at a price tag of around a couple million dollars. Not a huge problem, with public funds. But then the organizers hit a major roadblock: They learned they couldn’t use public funds without a new state law allowing it.

It took five more years of lobbying before the Tejano Monument committee could change the law so that they could receive $1 million in public funds. But even after that, in 2006, they were still $2 million short.