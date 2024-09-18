New poll shows majority of Texans have skipped or postponed some form of medical care due to costs

From The Texas Newsroom:

A majority of Texans said they skipped or put off some form of medical treatment in 2023 because they couldn’t afford it, according to a survey published this week by the Houston-based Episcopal Health Foundation.

The poll also shows that nearly half of those surveyed, 47%, said affording health care was either somewhat or very difficult, with that percentage increasing to 53% when narrowed to adults ages 18 through 64.

The survey was conducted in late 2023 for the Episcopal Health Foundation by SSRS, a national polling firm. It was conducted online and by telephone with a sample of about 1,960 Texas adults and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

The percentage of people who skipped treatment, 64%, is actually a slight improvement from 2022’s 68%, but still reflect that most Texans are increasing their chances of facing more medical issues or higher health care costs in the future, said Dr. Ann Barnes, the president and CEO of Episcopal Health Foundation.

“Skipping preventive tests and checkups is like ignoring warning signs on a road — it may be ok now, but you won’t know when life-changing obstacles are coming,” Barnes said in a statement. “Missing treatments usually ends with existing medical conditions getting worse, not better. And the costs for future care only gets higher.”

Of those asked, almost half said they put off getting treatment they needed and more than a third said they passed on a test or treatment that was recommended. One in five said they had difficulties getting mental health care and nearly one in five said they had either skipped a dose of medicine or took only half of what was prescribed.