Texas AG Ken Paxton is shielding details about his real estate buying spree from the state

From The Texas Newsroom:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has purchased millions of dollars’ worth of properties in recent years. So why is he keeping them secret?

Paxton and his blind trust have been on a real estate buying spree since 2021, more than doubling his holdings by purchasing land and homes from Hawaii to Florida.

But of the 10 properties the attorney general or his blind trust currently own, just one was listed on his most recent official financial statement. That’s even fewer than last year, when The Texas Newsroom first reported that Paxton did not disclose all of his properties to state ethics regulators.

Experts said Paxton appeared to be violating state ethics rules. Elected officials are required to report all properties they own to the Texas Ethics Commission. But at the time, the attorney general said he was not breaking the law and called it “some made-up issue.”

Paxton’s spokespeople did not answer questions about why he’s choosing to disclose even less about his properties this year. One former ethics regulator says the attorney general’s financial disclosures — or lack thereof — appear to be ripe for investigation.

“This is actually a very important document because of the possibility for improper influence of an office holder,” said Jim Clancy, the former chairman of the Texas Ethics Commission. If a public servant’s spending suddenly spikes, he said, “it raises a question about the possibility of improper influence of an office holder who only has one reported source of income.”

State ethics commissioners are taking a look at financial disclosure requirements as part of a larger periodic review of agency rules. They could take up the issue at their meeting this month.

A Republican in his third term, Paxton is no stranger to controversy.

The FBI is investigating him for alleged corruption, and he continues to face a legal ethics lawsuit for his role in challenging the 2020 presidential election results. Paxton beat an attempt to impeach him last year and recently cut a deal with state prosecutors to avoid being tried for felony fraud. He agreed, instead, to perform community service, take legal ethics courses and pay restitution to his alleged victims.

Ten properties. Five states. Millions of dollars.