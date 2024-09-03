Central Texas pitmaster finds inspiration in historical sausage-making techniques

There’s a saying that sometimes it’s better if you don’t get to see how the sausage is made – you know, things can get messy.
Then again, let’s say you’ve embarked on a year long journey to discover the roots of Texas barbecue sausage.
Daniel Vaughn, barbecue editor at Texas Monthly, has been on the trail of what you might call a seasoned barbecue historian. He joined the Standard to share the story. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:
Texas Standard: Tell us about John Bates, this barbecue historian. He’s not just a bookish historian, I take it.
Daniel Vaughn: Yeah, that’s correct. John is the owner and pitmaster of InterStellar BBQ in Cedar Park, just northwest of Austin. He is currently number two on our list of the top 50 barbecue joints in Texas. And so we we rather like the place.
One of the things we really love about InterStellar BBQ is how they really push the boundaries of barbecue – really test the limits of what the future of barbecue is. So it was really interesting to talk to John Bates, who, you know, is usually this forward-looking guy, wanting to look back at the roots of Texas barbecue and really study what he was trying to recreate in his restaurant.
In fact, I understand he was sort of focused on Polish sausage, right?
Yeah, we’ve had a lot of immigrant communities come into Texas and bring their sausage recipes and sausage-making culture – the Germans, the Czechs and the Poles.
He’s starting with Polish sausages and a really unique kiełbasa wędzona sausage. So, unique because I think so many sausages these days that you find at Texas barbecue joints, they’re really trying to add more ingredients – whether it’s cheese or chilies or whatnot. This is a really basic one. It’s pork. It’s garlic, salt, pepper and a little paprika.