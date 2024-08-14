Texas congressman ‘reborn’ after psychedelic therapy reacts to FDA rejection of MDMA for PTSD treatment

Over the past couple years, Texas Standard has reported on the new wave of research into psychedelic therapy. Much of that research is aimed at post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment.

New treatments pairing psilocybin and MDMA with traditional talk therapy have garnered widespread support from legislators on both sides of the aisle, as well as veteran’s advocacy groups.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected MDMA – also known as “Molly” or “ecstasy” – as a treatment for PTSD, citing limitations in recent clinical trials. At present, MDMA and most other psychedelics are considered Schedule One drugs by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Schedule One drugs are those classified as having no medical use and a high potential for abuse.

The FDA’s decision comes after an advisory committee recommended against approval in June. After the committee’s hearing, groups of bipartisan lawmakers wrote letters to the FDA and President Biden expressing their support for MDMA therapy. But, ultimately, the FDA sided with the advisory committee.

This decision deals specifically with the FDA rejecting the request of one drugmaker – Lykos Therapeutics – to approve MDMA. The FDA advisory committee said there were shortcomings in the data from the Lykos clinical trials, and even misconduct by therapists during those trials.

Congressman Morgan Luttrell, a former Navy SEAL who represents Texas’ 8th Congressional District, has personally experienced psychedelic therapy.

Luttrell said he traveled the country seeking different therapies for a traumatic brain injury from his time as a Navy SEAL. Among other therapies, Luttrell tried transcranial direct-current stimulation, a treatment that sends a small electrical current to the brain via two electrodes placed on the scalp.

Initially, Luttrell was opposed to psychedelic therapy. But limited success with other treatments and ongoing friction with his wife and children left Luttrell with few options.

“I couldn’t stop being who I was,” Luttrell said. “I couldn’t stop being that [SEAL] team guy.”

Luttrell followed the advice of some of his Navy SEAL teammates and traveled to Mexico for psychedelic therapy. While the experience changed his life for the better, Luttrell said it wasn’t without challenge.

“It was one of the most horrible experiences of my life,” Luttrell said. “But it really erased the ego and gave me a clean slate in order to move past the issues I was addressing.”

Luttrell said he is heartbroken by the FDA’s decision to reject MDMA as a PTSD treatment, but he understands that a lot of public stigma still exists around psychedelics. He also understands the FDA’s need for thorough research.

Although it may be a lengthy process, Luttrell said he and his allies will consult with the FDA to ensure that future MDMA studies are more robust.

Luttrell made a point of clarifying that he supports the use of psychedelics as therapeutics, but not as recreational drugs.

“I do not want to see this provided to the masses,” Luttrell said. “If it comes off the rail, we’re going to revert all the way back to the 1960s and ’70s and we’ll lose it.”