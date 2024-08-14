Texas’ overcrowded and understaffed jails send people awaiting trial to other counties and states

From The Texas Tribune:

Two Saturdays a month, Sorcha Costigan climbs into her Jeep and drives 100 miles from Sabine County into Louisiana, all the while worrying about another vehicle part malfunctioning and how much the gas is going to cost.

It’s important to her, though, to see her husband as much as possible. Jess Hampton is being held at Louisiana Workforce, a private prison in DeQuincy, Louisiana, even though he is charged with child abuse in East Texas.

Staffing challenges

Costs to counties

Disagreement on solutions

Effects of outsourcing