State rejects health insurers’ pleas to halt plan that will shake up coverage for 1.8 million Texans

Affected Texans who receive Medicaid coverage would be shifted to new insurers next year if the state health and human services agency sticks to its plan. It’s now up to the executive commissioner to make a final decision.

Share this story with a friend: Facebook

X

Email



By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas TribuneHealth & Science, Texas Tribune

Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune