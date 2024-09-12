In Texas, religion and politics are intertwined. What does it mean for the upcoming election?

From The Texas Newsroom:

In the leadup to Election Day, public radio stations across the state are exploring how Texans’ religious beliefs affect the way they’re thinking about voting in November – and the greater role of government in general. This is the first story in our ongoing, weekly series.

On a Sunday earlier this month, Pastor Robert Jeffress began his sermon at First Baptist Dallas with a sentiment that might resonate with everyone at this point in election season.

“Today, we’re going to talk about politics,” said Jeffress. “Yuck!”

Jeffress went on to tell his congregation, which has around 16,000 members, that religion and politics are inseparable.

“Government is God’s creation. Genesis Chapter 9. After the flood God gave to Noah the building block of government,” said Jeffers.

The connection between the two can be seen everywhere:

We pledge allegiance to “one nation under God.” Most swearing-in ceremonies for public officials involve putting one’s hand on a Bible or another holy text. And a faith leader is usually invited to give an opening prayer or blessing before the Texas Legislature meets for a session.

That connection goes beyond the ceremonial, with faith — most often Christianity — impacting actual policy decisions. Just this week, the Texas State Board of Education met to discuss a newly proposed elementary school reading curriculum that includes Bible stories. A Texas law that went into effect last year now allows members of the clergy to volunteer or be hired as school counselors . Religion was also invoked by Texas’ Republican lawmakers backing a bill that banned gender-affirming care in the state. And Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick recently said he’d try, once again, to pass a bill that would require the 10 Commandments to be displayed in public schools.

Texas WOULD have been and SHOULD have been the first state in the nation to put the 10 Commandments back in our schools. Last session the Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 1515, by Sen. Phil King on April 20th and sent it over to the House, to do what Louisiana just did. Every… pic.twitter.com/mjGrtSEmwx — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) June 20, 2024

Those are just a few examples.

Andrea Hatcher, a professor of political science at The University of the South , traces the GOP’s embrace of religion back to the 1970s.

“The Christian right didn’t just happen organically,” said Hatcher. “It was a creation of religious elites and political elites that saw how religion could be leveraged by the Republican Party for political power to benefit them both.”

Hatcher said that played out in the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

“When you have six Catholics on the Supreme Court and then all of a sudden they vote a particular way that happens to align with their religious views,” said Hatcher. While one of those Catholics, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, voted against overturning Roe, Hatcher said the decision still leads “one to question whether that is individual religious beliefs affecting, shaping policy outcomes for a religiously pluralistic nation at large.”

That religiously pluralistic nation was established through the First Amendment , which Hatcher said makes it “clear that religion was not to be used to instill a theocratically driven policy.”

Of course, religious views affect policy perspectives not only for the GOP lawmakers who currently dominate Texas leadership.

“Religion is important to people’s lives and shapes their world view. It is always going to have an effect on political behavior,” said Hatcher.

State Rep. James Talarico is a Central Texas Democrat and a Christian. He says he uses draws from his religious background when making policy decisions.

“I think if you’re a person of faith, then you should bring your religious views to your votes,” Talarico said.

But things like the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe don’t follow his view of the Bible.

“When I open my Bible, I see 2,000 verses about economic justice and zero about abortion,” said Talarico. “I see hundreds of verses about welcoming the stranger, lifting up the poor. Treating your neighbors with respect, healing the sick.”

He also disagrees with politicians that “use Christianity to hurt LGBTQ people,” something he said there is no “biblical evidence to support.”

These sorts of disagreements around biblical interpretations have been going on long before our current political battles.

UT-Austin government professor Eric McDaniel is concerned those differences can shut down meaningful conversations and compromise — in Texas and nationwide.

“What’s happened is you’ve seen an increase in Christian fundamentalism, and the thing about fundamentalism is everything’s black and white. There’s no discussion of gray areas,” McDaniel said. “But other religions, you know, abortion is allowed. And there are a lot of people arguing that by restricting abortion, you are now infringing upon my religious freedoms.”

He says the country’s current situation is best summed up by a quote from the Rev. Al Sharpton.

“He said it’s a battle between the Christian right and right Christians. I do think what you have in this one is a battle over fundamentalism versus moderation,” McDaniel said. “Furthermore, the fundamentalism is anti-democratic.”

As Election Day draws closer, the political — and religious — rhetoric will surely intensify, underscoring the complex relationship between faith, politics and what our state and national government will look like in the future.