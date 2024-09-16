Texas’ prison guard shortfall makes it harder for inmates to get reprieve from extreme indoor heat, critics say

About 25% of Texas’ correctional officer positions are unfilled. Inmates say the shortages make it harder for them to get respite during hot summer months.

Share this story with a friend: Facebook

X

Email



By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas TribuneCrime & Justice, Texas Tribune

Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune