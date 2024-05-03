Texas Republicans have tried to rein in property taxes for five years. Has it worked?

From the Texas Tribune:
A longtime homeowner in McAllen. A senior living in southeast Austin. The owners of a home in a quickly gentrifying Dallas neighborhood.
Each saw a sizable cut in their property tax bill in 2023 after the Texas Legislature funneled billions of dollars into tax cuts, according to a Texas Tribune analysis.
For the past five years, Republican lawmakers have been on a crusade to rein in the state’s property taxes, among the highest in the nation. Last year, they went big with a $12.7 billion package comprised of tax breaks for homeowners and money for school districts to drive down how much they collect from property owners, which usually represents the biggest portion of Texans’ property tax bills.
For many homeowners, those efforts resulted in significant tax breaks.
The Tribune examined the tax bills of more than 50 homeowners across the state, attempting to capture a variety of locations and financial circumstances. The median value among those homes was $312,770 — close to the median sales price of a Texas home last year.
On average, the selected homeowners — whose property taxes peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic — saw their total property tax bill fall nearly 28% in 2023 compared with the previous year. When adjusted for inflation, most homeowners’ tax bills were lower in 2023 than in 2018 — the year before GOP legislators embarked on their current push to tamp down property tax bills.
Texas lawmakers last year expanded the state’s primary tax break for homeowners — its homestead exemption on school district taxes, which exempts a portion of a home’s value from being taxed by public schools. Voters approved a measure put forth by the Legislature in November to boost the exemption from $40,000 to $100,000. Lawmakers allocated $5.6 billion to pay for the bump in the exemption.
As part of that same proposal, voters also sent $7.1 billion to school districts to bring down their tax rates.
Tighter limits on how much more local governments and school districts can raise property taxes each year also played a role in at least keeping the growth of property tax bills in check — even as home values continued to rise — since they were passed in 2019, tax-cut advocates and property tax experts say. (State law also caps how much a home’s taxable value can grow each year to 10%.)
“The bottom line is that it’s a much more taxpayer-friendly environment, particularly for homeowners, than it was before 2019, and even more so after last year’s increase in the homestead exemption,” said Lynn Krebs, a research economist at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.
How much relief any given homeowner received from the latest round of tax cuts depends on a number of factors, including when they bought their home, where they live and how local taxing entities have responded to changes in state law that limit how much they can raise tax rates each year. But all homeowners whose tax bills the Tribune reviewed saw their property taxes go down as a result of the 2023 cuts.
A San Antonio couple who has owned their home in the city’s mostly Latino Dellview neighborhood since 2000 saw the market value of their home rise nearly 31% between 2018 and 2023. But their total tax bill was 17% lower last year than in 2018. They saw a cut of more than 18% in 2023 alone — largely owing to a decrease in the taxes they owed to San Antonio Independent School District, the result of a larger homestead exemption and the district’s lower overall tax rate.