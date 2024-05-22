What does a school board do? An Austin ISD trustee explains.

From KUT News:
Even before Candace Hunter was elected to serve on the Austin ISD school board, she was no stranger to the meetings. The former Austin ISD history teacher had long been involved in the district. Her kids attended AISD schools. She even participated in a podcast to try to help people understand how the school board works.
“It was so funny, I had a friend say you’re kind of already on the school board, you just can’t vote,” she said.
That changed in November 2022 when Hunter won the election to serve on the board herself. She represents District 1 in East Austin — the district she grew up in.
“And so I’m just home. And I’m just doing what I’ve always done, which is try to be the voice of people who don’t have the voice or social capital,” she said.
Since joining the board, Hunter has found some misconceptions about what trustees do.
“I don’t observe teachers. I don’t go through libraries and pull books out. That’s not what I’m set up to do,” she said. “The majority of our job is looking at recommendations from the [Austin ISD] administration and deciding whether or not they follow our policies.”