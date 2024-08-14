Attorney General Ken Paxton threatens Dallas with legal action over State Fair firearm ban

From KERA News:

Attorney General Ken Paxton said Wednesday he’ll seek legal action if Dallas does not order the State Fair of Texas to reverse its ban on licensed concealed carry at this year’s fair.

The city owns Fair Park, which it leases to the State Fair during the 24-day event. Paxton said in a release the fair’s recently announced ban on all firearms at the fair violates a state law that prohibits banning licensed carry from properties owned or leased by governmental entities.

“The State Fair of Texas’s recent policy that infringes on LTC holders’ Second Amendment rights is unlawful,” Paxton said in a statement. “Dallas has fifteen days to fix the issue, otherwise I will see them in court.”