Texas, these are your top 2024 State Fair foods

From KERA News:

Cotton candy bacon. Burnt end bombs. Something called a beignetffle.

This year’s State Fair of Texas menu will be a smorgasbord of deep-friend concoctions, plenty of cheese and lots of bacon.

The fair on Wednesday announced the food and drink finalists for the 20th Annual Big Tex Choice Awards.

Judges selected 24 semifinalists from a record-breaking 65 submissions and narrowed the list down to 10 based on four “Fair-food” criteria: uniqueness, creativity, presentation and taste. Now, those

10 will compete for the crown in three different categories: Best Taste – Sweet, Best Taste – Savory and Most Creative.

Three winners will be crowned Aug. 22 for the coveted titles.

“With food traditions originating from so many cultures throughout Texas, Texans especially stand out as culinary innovators,” State Fair spokeswoman Karissa Condoianis said. “When I ask people what they look forward to each year at the State Fair of Texas, so many of them exclaim the food.”

Here are the 10 finalists this year:

Savory

Dominican Fritura Dog — Justin Martinez & Michael Tavarez

This dish combines Dominican influences with corn dogs. It includes fritura cheese — a Dominican tropical cheese — and Dominican salami, deep fried with corn dog batter. The corn dog is then split open and topped with garlic plantain chips, a secret Dominican sauce and cilantro.

“We wanted to introduce Dominican food to the fair,” co-creator Michael Tavarez said, “but at the same time we wanted to something that it is well-known, which is going to be the corn dog.”

The Drowning Taquitos — Tony & Terry Bednar

Homemade corn tortillas are stuffed with shredded chicken breast and then deep-fried. Creator Terry Bednar said the taquitos are “drowned” in a cup filled with a tangy cream sauce, jalapeño, guacamole salsa, shredded lettuce, avocado, tomatillo, Cotija cheese and ají, a traditional Colombian salsa.

“We really wanted to integrate Colombian and Mexican influences into the flavor of our dish,” Bednar said.

He said they’re served in a cup for more convenience to fair-goers.

Hippie Chips — Rose & Tom Deschenes

These wavy potato chip nachos come with a choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese dressing and are topped with bacon bits, fresh green onions and a drizzle of sriracha. If those aren’t enough toppings, diners can also add optional blue cheese crumbles.

“We love potato chips and decided to dress them up and make them even better,” creator Rose Deschenes said.

Hot Chick-in-Pancake Poppers — Palmer & Amanda Fortune

Nashville hot chicken and pimento cheese are rolled into a ball, dunked into pancake batter and fried before they’re topped with a drizzle of sriracha honey and a sprinkle of Nashville hot powdered sugar.

“I hope [fair attendees] get to taste something they’ve never tasted before,” creator Palmer Fortune said.

Texas Fried Burnt End Bombs — Nick & Vera Bert

Chopped brisket is wrapped in shredded potatoes, bacon, and cheese, then deep fried and topped with a raspberry chipotle barbeque glaze.

“It’s an awesome Texas taste,” creator Nick Bert said.

Sweet

Nevins Nutty Bar-laska — Tami Nevins Mayes & Josey Mayes

Nutty Bar Ice Cream is topped with chocolate, peanuts, toasted marshmallow, two Oreos, strawberry sauce and freeze-dried strawberry pieces.

Josey Mayes said it’s Nevins’ 75th anniversary serving as a concession stand at the fair, and she wanted to focus on the Nutty Bars.

“How I came up with this is when I’m hungry late at night and think, ‘That sounds really good,’” Mayes said.

Rousso’s Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick — Isaac Rousso

This dish is exactly what it sounds like: a 12-inch piece of bacon with a cotton candy glaze on top. The bacon is spun inside a cotton candy machine and torched to caramelize the center.

“We’ve taken two of the most iconic fair foods… and married those two things together to make a savory and sweet piece,” Isaac Rousso said.

Strawberry Pop-Tarts Beignettfle — Justin Martinez

Creator Justin Martinez said this food was inspired by the flavors of New Orleans beignets and the childhood nostalgia of strawberry Pop-Tarts and waffles, all put together on a stick. The Strawberry Pop-Tarts Beignetffle is topped with homemade strawberry filling, vanilla icing drizzle and fresh whipped cream and garnished with sprinkles.

“In the State Fair of Texas, you got to do something unique,” Martinez said.

Texas Sugar Rush Pickles — Heather Perkins

These cotton-candy-flavored pickle slices are coated in three different cereals: Lucky Charms, Froot Loops, and Cap’n Crunch. They’re layered in cotton candy, cotton candy sugar crystals and powdered sugar before being drizzled with strawberry sundae syrup and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

“I was thinking about the kids,” creator Heather Perkins said. “I know they love cereal.”

Tropical Two-Step Punch — Binh Tran

This punch drink marinates fruits like pineapple, passionfruit and mango overnight to create a concentrate. The drink is available in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options and served in a cup rimmed with chamoy and tajin.

“We’ve been doing this for 24 years and this is our first time making it this far,” said Audrey Duong, one of the co-creators of the drink. “We’re really excited for [Binh Tran].”