Judge allows Texas State Fair’s gun policy to remain in place

The State Fair of Texas’ new policy prohibiting firearms will be allowed to stand for the time being.

On Thursday, Dallas County District Judge Emily Tobolowsky sided with State Fair officials in a suit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton sued the fair and the City of Dallas over the policy last month. He argued that since Fair Park is owned by the city of Dallas, the ban goes against state law, which allows licensed gun owners to carry in places owned or leased by governmental entities.

The fair enacted the policy, among other new security measures, after a man shot and injured three people at last year’s event.

“This ruling came up pretty quick because the state fair is set to start next week, Sept. 27,” said Renzo Downey, senior writer at the Texas Tribune. “And so you had this Dallas judge reacting now. And at this point, you’re going to see the Attorney General appeal. This case is going to go up to the new 15th Court of Appeals.”

