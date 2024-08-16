Texas likely undercounting heat-related deaths

From Inside Climate News:
This story is a collaboration between The Texas Tribune and Inside Climate News. Schumacher, Foxhall and Martinez reported for the Tribune, and Pskowski and Baddour reported for ICN.
AUSTIN, Texas—On a scorching day in May 2020 that topped out at 95 degrees, Austin resident José Mario Calles reported to his landscaping job.
A lawsuit later filed by Calles’ family recounted what happened that day: The 51-year-old, who financially supported his wife and kids in El Salvador, fainted at work. He was rushed to the hospital and spent two nights being treated for a heart condition and diabetes, both known to make people more vulnerable to heat.
The lawsuit claims that his employer did not report the incident to the Occupational Health and Safety Administration or to its worker’s compensation insurance carrier as required by law. The father of six returned to work without the necessary medical clearance, according to the lawsuit, hefting 40-pound bags of mulch. Twelve days after his initial collapse, he suffered a heart attack at a job site and didn’t wake up.
The Travis County Medical Examiner found the cause of death was myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The autopsy did not mention heat.
Last year was the hottest year on record for the state. And the heat was particularly deadly: 365 people died directly from heat, according to state records, the most heat-caused deaths on record. The count rises to 562 when including deaths where heat was a contributing cause.