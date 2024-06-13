For Jamestown Revival, penning music for ‘The Outsiders’ on Broadway ‘made us better songwriters’

S.E. Hinton’s coming-of-age novel “The Outsiders” has had a few adaptations – probably the most memorable is the 1983 movie directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Its most recent adaptation, a broadway musical, has been nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including best musical and best orchestration.

The folks behind the music are a couple of Texans who grew up together in Magnolia, northwest of Houston, and play as the band Jamestown Revival.

Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance spoke with the Texas Standard on making the leap to a different kind of stage.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: Anyone who has listened to your music knows you guys pull from a bunch of different genres, show tunes not necessarily among them. How did you get to Broadway?

Jonathan Clay: You know, we’ve been writing songs together since we were 15 years old, so we’ve been doing that a long time.

But they were looking for a band that was not from the theater world. And I think our name came across the desk and they reached out to us and wanted to know if we could write a couple songs on spec just to see what it would sound like.

And so we wrote two songs, one of which we thought was way too slow and not going to be what they were looking for. The other one was what we thought was a really quintessential Broadway-sounding tune. And we sent that over, and they really didn’t like it.

They were like, “Do you have anything else?” And we were like, “well, just send them the one that they probably won’t like, but what do we have to lose at this point? We already sent them something they hated.” So we sent them that.

Then they were like, “this is what we’re looking for; this is what we want.” And that was one of the last songs in the musical. It’s the song [“Stay Gold”] that Johnny sings in his letter to Ponyboy. And that was the very first song we wrote for it.