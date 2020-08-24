Texas Standard For August 24, 2020

Here’s what’s on Texas Standard for Monday, August 24, 2020. Listen on your Texas public radio station, or ask your smart speaker to play Texas Standard.

Updates On Tropical Storms Marco And Laura



Jeffry Evans is a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in the Houston/Galveston area. He joins Texas Standard to talk about the storm trajectories of Marco and Laura.

What To Expect From The Republican National Convention



Last week, the Democrats had their turn to make the case for electing Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris in the nation’s first virtual presidential political convention in history. This week, the Republicans will ask voters to give them four more years in the White House. Rachel Osier Lindley of KERA North Texas has a look at what to expect.

The Census And Political Redistricting In Texas

Before the pandemic, many politicians and experts viewed 2020 as a year that could alter the direction of the country for the next decade because it’s also a census year. Those census results are used to redraw political boundaries. But Texas’ political maps have an unusually controversial and contentious past. Michael Li, who focuses on redistricting, voting rights, and elections for the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law joins the Standard.

Tropical Storm Marco And The Energy Industry



The one-two punch of storms Marco and Laura headed toward the Gulf Coast is complicating things for an industry that’s seen significant losses since the beginning of the year. Marco, in particular, could shake things up for Texas’ energy producers. That storm is expected to head westward along the coastline toward Texas after initially making landfall over Louisiana. Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData talks to the Standard about the storms’ impact on the energy industry.

‘My Mask’ Series



Texas Standard is collecting stories from Texans about life in a time when we’re required to wear masks for many public interactions.

Returning To Prairie View A&M



Thousands of college students in Houston are heading back to class today. And with the pandemic, it’s going to be a very different experience. One student is David Keeling. He put together this report for Houston Public Media on how his return to Prairie View A&M is being impacted by not only COVID-19, but also a renewed focus on racial justice.

Deaths At Fort Hood



Between March and June, the deaths of five soldiers at Fort Hood in Killeen have become suspected homicides. That’s more homicides than the past four years combined. Reporter Rose Thayer has been writing about this for Stars and Stripes. Her latest article examines why Fort Hood is the Army’s most crime-ridden post.

All this and Texas News Roundup, plus reporter Michael Marks with the talk of Texas.