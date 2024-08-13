Texas Standard for Aug. 13, 2024: Remembering the London School explosion, a tragedy that changed safety forever

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024:

Texas women file federal complaints, say hospitals refused ectopic pregnancy treatments

Legal and medical uncertainties continue in Texas after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which allowed Texas’ near-total abortion ban to take effect.

Amid ongoing lawsuits and medical board reviews, two Texas women have filed federal complaints against hospitals they claim refused to treat their ectopic pregnancies.

Eleanor Klibanoff, women’s health reporter for the Texas Tribune, joins the Standard with the latest.

Why Texas lawmakers keep passing bills they know might not survive in court

Texas lawmakers have a history of passing bills that later get struck down by the courts, sometimes for technical reasons, other times for violating federal law or being unconstitutional.

But according to a recent Texas Monthly report, Republicans in the Texas Legislature often push through bills they know may not hold up in court. So why do they do it? Alexandra Samuels, senior politics editor at Texas Monthly, joins the Standard to explain.

The USS Eisenhower’s recent mission in the Red Sea previewed the future of naval warfare

The USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier returned home last month after what its commanding officer called the most active Navy deployment since World War II. It was in the Red Sea trying to contain the Middle East conflict – and its deployment demonstrated how the Navy is likely to fight in the future.

Steve Walsh reports for the American Homefront Project.

New Frida Kahlo exhibit takes Dallas museumgoers ‘behind the myth’

Following the success of its 2017 exhibition featuring some works by Frida Kahlo, the Dallas Museum of Art is set to present a new showcase titled “Frida: Beyond the Myth.”

From Aug. 18 to Nov. 17, this exhibit will feature 60 of Kahlo’s paintings along with various artifacts from her life. KERA’s Alyson Rodriguez reports.

How Texas’ honeybee population is making a big comeback

You’ve probably heard about the decline in bee populations, especially during the 2000s, when honeybee colonies collapsed at alarming rates. But in Texas, honeybees are making a strong comeback.

Since 2012, landowners have been able to get a tax break for raising bees, leading to a surge in interest. Garrett Slater, a new statewide bee specialist and assistant professor at Texas A&M, joins the Standard with more.

Remembering the 1937 London School explosion, a tragedy that changed safety forever

The 1937 London School explosion in East Texas remains the deadliest school disaster in U.S. history and is the reason natural gas is now odorized. But many people have never heard of it.

The London Museum & Cafe in the small town of New London is dedicated to preserving this tragic story. As part of our Texas Museum Map project, Texas Standard intern Aislyn Gaddis shares the story of the explosion and the museum’s efforts to keep its memory alive.

She went after big oil. So why is Sarah Stogner running as a Republican DA?

Republicans are targeting several Democratic seats in the upcoming election, including one held by longtime Permian Basin District Attorney Randy Reynolds. In a conservative area like this, the challenge is notable, especially because Republican candidate Sarah Stogner isn’t your typical GOP contender. She’s taken on big oil, suing companies like Chevron over environmental impacts.

For more, the Standard’s joined by New York Times reporter David Goodman.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.