Texas Standard for Aug. 14, 2024: Texas counties are spending millions to incarcerate people far from home

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024:

A new name for Houston’s 18th Congressional District as Democrats select Sheila Jackson Lee’s successor

For the first time since 1995, voters in Houston’s 18th Congressional District will see a new Democratic name on the ballot following Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s death last month.

Last night, Harris County Democratic leaders voted on her replacement for the upcoming November election. Joining us with the latest is Andrew Schneider, senior politics reporter at Houston Public Media.

Voter fraud unit prosecutes just four cases, despite millions in taxpayer spending

In 2021, a court limited Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s ability to prosecute voter fraud, and since then, his office’s efforts in this area have drastically slowed. However, the taxpayer money spent on these efforts remains substantial.

According to the Houston Chronicle, last fiscal year, the voter fraud unit prosecuted just four cases while spending most of its $2.3 million budget. Joining us to discuss this is Taylor Goldenstein, a state politics reporter for the Chronicle.

H-E-B expands its footprint in Dallas

The Dallas Business Journal is reporting that H-E-B has secured a third location in the Metroplex for its budget-themed Joe V’s Smart Shop line of stores:



What can Austin learn from Dallas about covering I-35 with a park?

TxDOT is starting work this summer to expand and lower Interstate 35 through downtown Austin, and the city and University of Texas want to install large decks over I-35 that could have parks and splash pads and even small buildings on them.

It’s a concept pretty alien to most people. But this kind of deck park over a freeway already exists in Texas. KUT’s Nathan Bernier went to downtown Dallas to check it out.

Texas counties are spending millions to incarcerate people far from home

Every day across Texas, counties of all sizes spend millions in tax dollars transporting people who’ve been arrested and charged with crimes to neighboring counties and even across state lines for incarceration. Many of these individuals, legally presumed innocent and awaiting trial, are locked up far from home.

A Texas Tribune survey shows this practice is becoming more common, with significant impacts on those arrested and their families. Pooja Salhotra is reporting this story for the Tribune and joins the Standard with more.

The ornate creations on display at San Antonio’s McNay Museum

In San Antonio, the McNay Art Museum’s Stieren Center’s current exhibition is the output of a pair of very talented Mexican brothers, Jamex and Einar de la Torre.

Texas Public Radio’s Jack Morgan reports the exhibit is packed with blown glass, as well as quirky found objects imaginatively combined.

The history and lore behind Texas’ beloved Frito pie

Fritos pie, Fritos chili pie, or simply Frito pie — whatever you call it, this much-loved delight is a staple at Friday night lights across Texas and beyond. As Frito pie season returns, Texas Standard commentator WF Strong dives into the rich history and lore of this iconic dish.

FDA rejects MDMA as PTSD treatment despite growing support for psychedelic therapy

Psychedelic therapy has gained attention for its potential to treat mental health conditions like PTSD, with new approaches pairing psilocybin and MDMA with traditional talk therapy. However, the FDA recently rejected MDMA as a treatment for PTSD, citing limitations in clinical trials.

Despite this setback, support for psychedelic therapy continues to grow among legislators and veteran advocacy groups. Congressman Morgan Luttrell, a former Navy SEAL representing Texas’ Eighth Congressional District, has personally experienced the benefits of these therapies. He joins the show today.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.