Texas Standard for Aug. 22, 2024: Lawmakers slam Texas Lottery for aiding jackpot scheme, prompting policy change

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024:

New policy blocks transgender Texans from changing sex on driver’s licenses

Transgender Texans will no longer be able to change the sex on their licenses unless it’s to correct a clerical error. Sheri Gipson, the chief of the Driver License Division at the Texas Department of Public Safety, confirmed the change when reached by phone on Wednesday.

This change comes as conservative states across the country move to make it more difficult for transgender individuals to update their documents with the sex that matches their gender identity. Lauren McGaughy is following this story for The Texas Newsroom, and she joins Texas Standard with more.

Lawmakers slam Texas Lottery for aiding jackpot scheme, prompting policy change

After helping investors who stacked the odds to secure a $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot last year, Texas Lottery Commission officials say they’ve changed their procedures to prevent a repeat of such an event.

The change comes only after state lawmakers, citing reporting by the Houston Chronicle, criticized agency leaders for assisting the group in orchestrating a massive payday at the expense of everyday players. Eric Dexheimer, who covered the story for the Chronicle, joins the show with an update.

North Texas UPS workers, union leaders demand heat safety for employees after driver crash

UPS workers and union leaders held a rally outside a UPS facility in McKinney on Wednesday calling for changes to heat safety protocol.

KERA News’ Penelope Rivera reports:



Is Google phasing out the Fitbit?

Long before smartwatches from Apple or Samsung became a thing, Fitbit was selling fitness trackers. Sometimes worn like a watch, sometimes around your neck, these trackers focus on counting your steps and monitoring your heart rate.

Then Google bought Fitbit in 2019, gradually integrating its technology into Google’s Pixel watches. Now, some Fitbit models are being discontinued, though Google says the Fitbit brand isn’t going away. So what’s really going on? Omar Gallaga wrote about this for CNET and joins the Standard with the story.

Finding the right laptop for back-to-school: Tips for parents

Pencils, notebooks, and backpacks are typical back-to-school supplies – but these days, laptops are often on the list too.

Whether it’s for school or at-home use, how do you figure out which laptop is right for kids of different ages? And how much should you spend? Nicholas De Leon, technology writer for Consumer Reports, shares his suggestions.

Sounds to listen for on your next visit to Big Bend

Prior to his death last year, Tom Johnson, an international birding tour leader, guided groups to remote locations like Big Bend National Park, home to nearly 450 bird species — the largest bird list in the U.S.

Speaking with the Standard in 2018, Johnson described Big Bend as a sanctuary where you can escape into beautiful oak, maple and juniper canyons.

Midland grapples with firefighter pension shortfall

This summer, Midland leaders have been working to address a multimillion-dollar shortfall in the city’s pension fund for firefighters. However, efforts to stabilize the fund have stalled as firefighters strive to preserve their benefits while city officials search for a compromise.

Marfa Public Radio’s Mitch Borden reports on this complicated situation.

Kamala Harris narrows Trump’s lead in Texas poll

Former President Donald Trump is still leading in the polls in Texas, but Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has cut that lead in half. In the first statewide poll since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Harris is trailing Trump by only 5 points.

Renée Cross, senior executive director at the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston – which conducted the poll alongside Texas State University – joins the show with more.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.