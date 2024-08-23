Texas Standard for Aug. 23, 2024: Remembering Johnny Canales’ legacy

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Aug. 23, 2024:

The biggest moments from Kamala Harris’ DNC acceptance speech

The recently concluded Democratic National Convention in Chicago was filled with energy, emotions and defining moments for the party as they gear up for the upcoming election. What were the common themes and sentiments among attendees? And how did Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech resonate with the party faithful?

Errin Haines, editor-at-large for The 19th News and host of The Amendment podcast, joins the Standard with a recap.

Texans spotlight key issues at Democratic convention

The four-day Democratic National Convention in Chicago saw a strong presence of Texans. Throughout the week, they addressed key issues defining the upcoming presidential election, such as abortion and border security.

KERA’s Bekah Morr reports.

New UIL guidelines help Texas athletes beat the heat

In case you haven’t noticed, it’s really hot out there. But that hasn’t stopped high school athletes across Texas from taking the field.

As KUT News’ Kailey Hunt reports, students and coaches are now playing under new guidelines from the University Interscholastic League designed to keep them safe in extreme heat:



‘Phases and Stages’ podcast tracks Texas energy transition

In a state historically fueled by oil and gas, the shift to renewable energy is sparking debate, especially over its pace. The powerful oil and gas sector still holds sway, but change is inevitable. What does this transition mean for communities eager (or forced) to embrace it?

UT Energy Institute fellow Andy Uhler explores this transition in a new podcast, “Phases and Stages: The Texas Energy Story.” He joins the Standard with a sneak peek.

Tacos of Texas podcast launches Season 4

You might find yourself soon craving a trip to your nearest taco stand – conversations with Mando Rayo, host of the Tacos of Texas podcast, tend to have that effect.

Today, Rayo joins us to talk about the premiere of the latest season of the podcast.

Remembering Johnny Canales’ legacy

Legendary television presenter Johnny Canales, who died in June, would have turned 82 years old today. Canales broadcast his show from Corpus Christi and sometimes the Rio Grande Valley but was known far and wide. He introduced Tejano, cumbia and other acts to an international audience.

His death this summer had many Texans reminiscing on growing up with his show, including the Texas Standard’s Kristen Cabrera and Raul Alonzo. They bring us more on Canales’ legacy today.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune political reporter James Barragán joins the Standard with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.