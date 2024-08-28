Texas Standard for Aug. 28, 2024: Boerne Little League reflects on historic World Series run

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024:

Mexico halts diplomatic ties with U.S. Embassy over judicial reform criticism

Tensions are rising in Mexico over President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s sweeping plans to overhaul the judiciary. His plan has strained diplomatic ties with the U.S. and shaken Mexico’s political system.

On Tuesday, López Obrador announced that his government is “pausing” relations with the U.S. Embassy following criticism from the U.S. ambassador. Carlos Gutierrez-Mannix, a political science lecturer at UT-RGV, joins the Standard to discuss the ramifications.

Arlington suburbs try to shed ‘speed trap’ reputation

Two towns within the city of Arlington, Pantego and Dalworthington Gardens, have long been known for their strict speed limit enforcement, leading some to label them as “speed traps.”

Generations of North Texans have learned to watch their speedometers while driving through these areas. But now, as KERA’s Kailey Broussard reports, officials from both towns are working to distance themselves from that reputation.

Some of the best Texans have been … Californian?

We know that sounds like heresy – especially coming from our “Stories From Texas” commentator W.F. Strong. But don’t worry: As W.F. explains, he’s talking about actors portraying Texans on the silver screen.

CDC pushes awareness of heart valve disease in new campaign

Heart disease is a term most of us are familiar with, but within that broad category lies a condition many may not fully understand: heart valve disease. Affecting around 2.5% of American adults, heart valve disease often goes undiagnosed, with many who have it unaware of their condition.

As the CDC launches a new awareness campaign, the question arises: Should everyone be tested, or only those with specific symptoms? Dr. Janet Wright, Director of the CDC’s Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention, joins us to shed light on this critical issue.

Boerne Little League reflects on historic World Series run

Boerne residents braved heavy rains Monday night to welcome home their Little League All-Star team, drawing a crowd of 3,500. The team finished fourth overall in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Penn., following a 17-game win streak.

Boerne Little League Manager Justin Newson and his grand-slam-hitting son Kole join the Texas Standard to share their experiences.

Texas law enforcement expands surveillance tools

Law enforcement agencies in Texas are turning to new surveillance tools — one that allows them to track multiple mobile devices without a warrant. Digital privacy advocates are pushing back as DPS expands its contract with the software surveillance company.

Some police and sheriff’s departments use the tool, but digital privacy advocates warn it goes too far. Francesca D’Annunzio broke the story for the Texas Observer and joins the Standard with more.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.