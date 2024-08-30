Texas Standard for Aug. 30, 2024: Texas athlete Ryan Medrano heads to his first Paralympic Games in Paris

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Aug. 30, 2024:

Texas removes over a million voters from rolls ahead of November election

Gov. Greg Abbott recently tweeted that the state has removed over a million people from the voter rolls. With the November election approaching, those concerned about their registration status may be wondering where to check.

Blaise Gainey, state politics reporter for the Texas Newsroom, joins the Standard with what you need to know.

West Texas schools seek innovative solutions to budget woes

Public schools in Texas receive funding based on daily student attendance, making enrollment numbers crucial for district budgets. With budget concerns mounting, some schools are exploring creative ways to boost enrollment and secure more funding.

Fort Davis ISD in West Texas has developed a unique solution that’s catching the attention of other districts in the region. Rob D’Amico, managing editor of The Big Bend Sentinel, joins the show with more.

The birth of Chelo Silva

This week in Texas music history, the queen of the boleros enchants the Texas-Mexico borderlands.

Jason Mellard from the Center for Texas Music History at Texas State University reports.

Morgan’s Wonderland expands to include a state-of-the-art accessible hotel

Morgan’s Wonderland, the unique San Antonio amusement park designed to accommodate people with disabilities, is set to expand with the opening of Morgan’s Hotel in 2026. Since its opening in 2010, Morgan’s Wonderland has welcomed over 3 million visitors, offering inclusive rides, playgrounds, splash pads, summer camps and accessible sports leagues.

Gordon Hartman, the founder of Morgan’s Wonderland and Morgan’s Hotel, joins us to discuss this exciting development.

Texas athlete Ryan Medrano heads to his first Paralympic Games in Paris

The 2024 Paralympic Games are underway, and Texas will be well represented. Among the athletes: Ryan Medrano, a fitness trainer from El Paso who will be running in Paris.

It’s Medrano’s first Paralympics, but you may also recognize him from the 43rd season of TV’s “Survivor.” He joins the Standard with his story.

That time ZZ Top brought 80,000 fans to UT-Austin

This Sunday marks 50 years since an event in Austin that no one has seen the likes of since. A concert so epic – and so messy – that if you remember it, maybe you weren’t really there.

KUT’s Matt Largey takes us back.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune political reporter James Barragán joins the Standard with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.