Texas Standard for Aug. 9, 2024: New survey reveals bipartisan concern over Texas housing affordability crisis

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Aug. 9, 2024:

How has the Harris/Walz ticket changed Democrats’ chances going into November?

The entrance of Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz into the presidential race has seemingly energized a lot of Democrats. How significant has the shift in tone on the left been over the last few weeks?

For some answers, the Standard is joined by Brandon Rottinghaus, professor of political science at the University of Houston.

New survey reveals bipartisan concern over Texas housing affordability crisis

Does Texas have a housing affordability crisis? A new survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University indicates that 90% of Texans believe housing costs are too high.

Both Democrats and Republicans agree on the issue, but will it lead to legislative action? Mark Jones, senior research fellow at the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs, joins the Standard with more.

REI workers in Austin allege union-busting, harassment amid growing labor movement

Across the nation, employees of outdoor retailer REI have unionized or attempted to. Earlier this year, workers at Austin’s downtown REI accused management of union-busting and ignoring workplace sexual harassment.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union has since filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board. REI denies the allegations. For the employee perspective, the Standard is joined by Audrey Goff, a worker and union committee member at the downtown Austin REI.

Big Tex Choice Awards finalists serve up creative flavors at the State Fair of Texas

The top 10 food finalists for the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas have been revealed. This year’s lineup includes nachos, sweet and savory bacon, and plenty of fried delights.

Penelope Rivera with KERA North Texas was at the announcement and reports with a taste of the fair’s menu, starting with the Tran family’s Tropical Two-Step Punch.

Schools face growing challenge as vaping surges among minors

Recent studies show a significant uptick in e-cigarette use among students, even among middle schoolers, with many schools struggling to address this growing problem on campus.

Jennifer Cofer, executive director of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s EndTobacco Program, joins the Standard with more.

Colman Domingo discusses his star turn in ‘Sing Sing’

Yesterday, we brought you a discussion with the filmmakers behind the buzzy, prison-set drama-within-a-drama “Sing Sing.”

Today we hear from the film’s star, Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo. He joins the Standard to talk about his role as inmate theater leader Divine G, meeting his real-life counterpart and more.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune political reporter James Barragán joins the Standard with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.