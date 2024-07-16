Texas Standard for July 16, 2024: Department of Energy turned down CenterPoint’s upgrade plans for Houston, report says

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, July 16, 2024:

The Department of Energy turned down CenterPoint’s upgrade plans for Houston, according to report

CenterPoint Energy is facing growing scrutiny for what the governor says was a failure to prepare for Hurricane Beryl. But a new report says that a year ago, the Department of Energy turned down a CenterPoint plan that could have prevented widespread outages.

E&E News by Politico reporter Thomas Frank joins the show with more.

Tarrant County residents push back against bans from Commissioners Court meetings

At local government meetings, members of the public have a chance to speak directly to their elected officials. In Tarrant County, breaking the rules at those meetings might get you a trespass warning.

KERA’s Miranda Suarez reports on people who have gotten kicked out during public comment – and what that means for participation in government.

Texas AG Paxton seeks to revive effort to close El Paso-based migrant shelter network

A district court decision that prevented the closure of a Catholic nonprofit in El Paso is now being appealed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton:



As KTEP’s Aaron Montes reports, Annunciation House provides temporary shelter to migrants:

New investigation finds irregularities in how Houston ISD Superintendent ran charter schools

It’s been about a year since the Texas Education Agency took over Houston ISD and appointed Mike Miles as the superintendent to oversee changes in the district.

In May, it was reported that Texas education dollars had apparently been transferred last year to Colorado charter schools that are part of a system Miles opened. Texas Observer reporter Josephine Lee joins the Standard to tell us more.

Inside the Bracken Bat Cave

When newly hired meteorologists get to San Antonio, the first thing they have to learn is that the heavy showers they see forming on radar northeast of the city every summer evening have nothing to do with rain.

Texas Public Radio’s Jack Morgan explains.

Meet Sugar Gay Isber, the ‘Hit Man’ jewelry designer

Richard Linklater’s latest movie “Hit Man” solidifies the collaboration between the Texas filmmaker and actor, writer and producer Glen Powell, both Austinites. But making a film takes more than just two powerhouses, and another Texan played a small role.

Artist and jewelry designer Sugar Gay Isber joins the Standard with more.

Texas A&M Commerce alumni fight plans to add Dallas to the university’s name

Many students and alumni of Texas A&M University-Commerce are pushing back against a proposal to change the school’s name, a move advocates say would help with brand and name recognition. However, the proposed name has sparked protests and a petition nearing 9,000 signatures.

For more, we’re joined by petition creator and alum Madi Lovett.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.