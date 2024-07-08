Texas Standard for July 8, 2024: San Antonio utility shuts off water to hundreds after apartment owners stiff the bill

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, July 8, 2024:

The latest on Hurricane Beryl

Texas Standard continues to closely track the effects of Hurricane Beryl and its impact on Texas: its winds, trajectory, storm surge and more. Space City Weather’s Eric Berger shares an update on the latest developments:



And Houston Public Media reporter Lucio Vasquez joins the Standard from Galveston Island, where he’s been keeping an eye on the storm:



Seniors left to swelter as wild weather tests Houston’s independent senior living facilities

As Texas faces an extremely active hurricane season, there’s also the possibility of extended periods of power outage. That puts a particularly vulnerable population at risk: seniors.

Houston Public Media’s Colleen DeGuzman reports that while some senior care centers are heavily regulated, independent living communities are not much different than your average apartment complex.

One more thing to watch out for at the beach: Tar balls

Tar has made its way to Texas’ beaches again this summer. South Padre Island has a long history of oil impacting its beaches, from spills to seeps in the Gulf of Mexico.

For Texas Public Radio, Gaige Davila has more on this sticky situation.

RGV leaders wanna rebrand as the ‘RioPlex.’ Will it stick?

Many in the Rio Grande Valley feel their communities are inaccurately portrayed through violence, drug cartels and illegal border crossings. Business owners and officials seek to counter these stereotypes by highlighting the region’s assets.

Their first step? Rebranding the RGV and its neighbors in Mexico as the RioPlex. Texas Tribune reporter Berenice Garcia joins the Standard with more.

San Antonio utility shuts off water to hundreds of families after apartment owners stiff the bill

The San Antonio Water System is under fire after shutting off water to four apartment buildings – affecting 600 units – after their property owners didn’t pay their bills.

San Antonio Express-News reporter Liz Teitz joins the show with the story.

Meet the kid manning his family’s food truck

Arii Armani Rene Tobias has worked at his family’s food truck for two years now. He loves every single minute of it — even if things get a little greasy.

North Texas college student thought DACA was the answer. Now, he looks to ‘Parole in Place’

The Biden administration recently announced that longtime undocumented immigrants may soon have an opportunity to legalize their status.

KERA’s Stella Chávez introduces us to one young man who’s been dreaming of the day he can finally get a job.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.