Texas Standard for June 13, 2024: A talk with Jamestown Revival, the Texas pair behind the Tony-nominated ‘Outsiders’ score

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, June 13, 2024:

Supreme Court rejects challenge to FDA’s approval of mifepristone

The U.S. Supreme Court this morning tossed out a challenge to the FDA’s rules for prescribing and dispensing abortion pills. We’ll get an update on the latest from Charles W. “Rocky” Rhodes, from South Texas College of Law Houston.



For Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, continuity may not be an option

The Mexican economy is already responding negatively to President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum’s stated policies.

Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider looks at what a Sheinbaum administration could mean for Texas and for Houston.

In Far West Texas, a disappearing river poses a challenge to tourism

In West Texas, the Rio Grande serves as an oasis in the desert. It’s long been a draw to Big Bend tourists, who come out to canoe or raft. But for the second year in a row, parts of the river in that region have gone dry.

As river adventure opportunities become less available, the tourism industry has had to adapt to a new reality. Marfa Public Radio’s Zoe Kurland has the story.

What you need to know about Apple Intelligence, Apple’s new AI initiative

Earlier this week, Apple announced Apple Intelligence, an AI tool the company is planning to integrate into its devices and start rolling out in the fall. Among other things, Apple Intelligence will help users draft messages, caption photos and transcribe audio.

Texas Standard’s tech expert Omar Gallaga joins the show with more.

After antitrust law repeal, Sony has bought out the Alamo Drafthouse

Yesterday, news broke that Austin-based movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse was purchased by Sony Pictures Entertainment. It’s the most notable re-entrance of a major Hollywood studio into the movie theater ownership game since the repeal of antitrust rules in 2020.

Richard Whittaker, culture editor for the Austin Chronicle, joins the show to talk about what all this means for the Drafthouse, and the industry writ large.

A talk with Jamestown Revival, the Texas pair behind the Tony-nominated ‘Outsiders’ score

When Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay started playing music as teens in Magnolia, Texas, they didn’t know where it would take them – but Broadway wasn’t in their wildest imaginations.

The Jamestown Revival band members talk about their Tony-nominated score for The Outsiders, based on the beloved book by S.E. Hinton.

Alex Jones is selling off his assets – but does that mean the end of InfoWars?

Last week, broadcaster and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones agreed in a Houston court to sell off assets to pay the Sandy Hook mass shooting survivors’ families a jury found he hurt on-air.

Among the items for sale: InfoWars, the show and brand that’s served as Jones’ primary platform for years. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the brand or even Jones may go away. Texas Monthly writer Dan Solomon joins the show with more.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.