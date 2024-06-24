Texas Standard for June 24, 2024: What will a halt in avocado shipments mean for prices?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, June 24, 2024:

Texas Medical Board releases new guidance on abortion exception

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, Texas banned abortion from the moment of conception, unless the abortion is necessary to save the life of a pregnant patient.

Since then, the Texas Medical Board has been pressured for clarification on the medical exception. Texas Tribune women’s health reporter Eleanor Klibanoff joins the Standard with a look at the new guidance the board released late last week:



After devastating tornadoes, Sanderson residents begin to rebuild and recover

It’s been four weeks since two tornadoes hit the small town of Sanderson in Terrell County. The tornadoes destroyed homes and left widespread damage and 12 people injured.

While recovery efforts will be a long road with many challenges, local officials say progress is being made. Marfa Public Radio’s Mitch Borden reports.

A Caddo artist’s return to the Dallas Museum of Art

Back in 2022, the art world was in shock when news came out that somebody allegedly broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and started smashing priceless pieces of work. In total, around $5 million in art was destroyed.

This past weekend, the museum debuted three new pieces from one of the artists who had their work destroyed. The Texas Standard’s Sean Saldana has the story.

The USDA pulled out of inspections from this state in Mexico. What will it mean for avocado prices?

Most avocados imported into the U.S. come from Mexico, with a bulk of those shipped from the western state of Michoacán. At the moment, however, shipments of avocados and mangoes from Michoacán to the U.S. are suspended, after two U.S. Department of Agriculture workers in the region were detained by local protesters.

The USDA employees were unharmed but have since been removed from the area, leaving inspections of produce on hold. Eugenio Arima, a University of Texas at Austin professor and avocado industry expert, joins the show to discuss the repercussions.

Texas A&M is now offering an academic coffee certificate

College and coffee have always gone hand in hand, but now students can get an academic coffee certificate. Texas A&M has announced it will begin offering a Coffee Processing and Quality Certificate, designed to prepare students to work in the rapidly expanding coffee industry.

Mian Riaz, associate head of the Department of Food Science and Technology at Texas A&M, joins the Standard with more.

‘Home, Heat, Money, God’ tells the story of Texas and modern architecture

Speaking to a kind of futuristic optimism, mid-century modern design and architecture is regularly rediscovered by newer generations. But a new book looking back at the architecture of Texas during the mid-century reveals the story as more complicated and compelling.

“Home, Heat, Money, God: Texas and Modern Architecture” author Kathryn E. O’Rourke and photographer Ben Koush join the Standard to talk about their book.

A permanent LGBTQ+ center has opened in Odessa

During the last decade, several organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community have sprung up in West Texas – but none have had a permanent home until this spring, when Pride Center West Texas opened in Odessa.

The center’s grand opening was dampened by a recent death in the community: a suicide that highlighted the need for spaces such as this in the first place. Texas Tribune reporter Carlos Nogueras joins the show with more.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.