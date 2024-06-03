Texas Standard for June 3, 2024: How Mexico’s new president could affect U.S. relations

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, June 3, 2024:

Mexico elects a new president

Mexico has elected its first female president. Claudia Sheinbaum, a protégé of outgoing president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, made Mexican history yesterday.

Tony Payan with Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy and Lauren Villagran, El Paso-based border reporter for USA Today, join the Standard with more:



How Ken Paxton uses consumer protection laws to further conservative goals

When Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton went after a nonprofit organization that aids migrants at the border, he turned to Texas’ consumer protection laws. The laws are meant to stop price-gauging after natural disasters, or to address complaints of fraud against consumers.

But a joint investigation by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune found that Paxton’s office has repeatedly applied consumer laws in furtherance of his own political goals. Reporter Vianna Davila joins the Standard with more.

Another mega-merger between Houston oil heavyweights

ConocoPhillips has announced plans to buy Marathon Oil in an all-stock deal worth more than $22 billion. It’s the latest in a wave of mergers in the energy sector.

For more on what it means for the industry, plus a look at this past weekend’s OPEC meeting, we’re joined by Matt Smith, energy analyst for Kpler.

This teen is the ‘queen bee’ of an Austin beverage company

It’s fair to say few lemonade stands lead to an appearance on “Shark Tank” and distribution deals putting your product in stores everywhere. But it was the case for Mikaila Ulmer.

We’ll hear from the founder of Me & the Bees Lemonade.

Pullman Market sculpting a new grocery and dining vision at Pearl

San Antonio’s Pearl development just got a new grocery market that matches its reputation for being a culinary hub.

Texas Public Radio’s Jack Morgan reports the Pullman Market’s business model is a new variety of sustainability for San Antonio.

How Mexico’s new president could affect U.S. relations

What does Claudia Sheinbaum’s election as Mexico’s president mean for Mexico’s future and for its relationship with the U.S.?

Gema Kloppe-Santamaría, Latin American history and international affairs professor at George Washington University, joins the Standard with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.