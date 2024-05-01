Texas Standard for May 1, 2024: The DEA appears ready to reclassify cannabis as a lower risk drug

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Texas politics poll looks at voters’ opinions on Trump and Biden, abortion, Israel and more

A new poll from University of Texas’ Texas Politics Project gauges the state’s opinion on the 2024 presidential race, restrictive abortion laws and foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine.

Texas Politics Project director James Henson joins the Standard with the findings.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. races against time to get on the ballot in Texas

Before Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. can participate in the presidential race this year, he’s in another race: one to get on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider looks at what’s motivating some Texas voters to support his candidacy.

Austin EMS reports a surge of overdose calls likely tied to a new ‘batch’ of drugs

Austin-Travis County EMS has been responding to a deluge of overdose-related calls this week, likely related to a batch of illegal drugs mixed with fentanyl.

KUT News’ Olivia Aldridge reports.

Has the Fed pulled off an economic ‘soft landing?’ This economist says yes

Over the past few years, the Federal Reserve Bank has sought to decrease inflation and pull off a “soft landing” – slowing the economy down and reducing inflation while avoiding a recession.

Economist and Bloomberg columnist Allison Schrager says the Fed’s mission has been a success. She joins the Standard to explain how.

The DEA appears ready to reclassify cannabis as a lower risk drug

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency is moving to reclassify cannabis by removing it from the list of Schedule I substances, the Associated Press reports. If approved, it could be the biggest change in DEA policy in decades.

Texas A&M University School of Law professor Frank Snyder joins the Standard to discuss the implications.

Brownsville nonprofit hopes to change affordable housing across the country

Buying or renting is getting increasingly expensive in the Rio Grande Valley. A nonprofit in Brownsville is hoping to change that with a housing model for South Texas and beyond.

Texas Public Radio’s Gaige Davila explains.

You know them – and we bet you love this kind of bug

Wizzie Brown is a program specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. She’s also our go-to insect expert.

Today, she talks about the ubiquitous ladybird or ladybug beetle.

Texas sues Biden over new Title IX protections for transgender students

Texas’ Attorney General is suing the Biden administration again. At issue: the federal government’s expansion of Title IX protections to include gender identity and sexual orientation.

The move conflicts with a state ban on transgender students playing sports on teams that match their gender identity. Southern Methodist University law professor Joanna Grossman joins the show with the latest.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.