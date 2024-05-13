Texas Standard for May 13, 2024: What does Azerbaijan want with Texas politicians like Henry Cuellar?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, May 13, 2024:

East Texas begins recovery after catastrophic floods

A week has passed since strong storms caused severe flooding in East Texas. As rivers and creeks recede to normal levels, residents and business owners begin the long process of putting their lives back together.

Texas Tribune reporter Jess Huff joins the Standard with latest on flood recovery in the region.

Eleven years after his arrest, ‘Fat Leonard’ faces sentencing in a massive Navy corruption scandal

A government contractor is scheduled to be sentenced soon for masterminding one of the biggest military corruption scandals in U.S. history.

Over two decades, Leonard Glenn Frances bribed more than 30 Navy officials, as part of a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme. Andrew Dyer reports for the American Homefront Project.

Insurance tips after last week’s massive hailstorm in San Marcos

Last week’s storm brought strong winds and large hail to the Hill Country and San Marcos. For folks who had insurance for their home or car, repairs to property may be covered.

KUT’s Sangita Menon has more:



What does Azerbaijan want with Texas politicians like Henry Cuellar?

South Texas Democratic congressman Henry Cuellar has been indicted on charges related to an influence-peddling investigation involving Azerbaijan.

What would a former Soviet Republic want from a Texas congressman? Chris Hooks wrote about Azerbaijan’s long-running influence campaign for Texas Monthly and joins the Standard with more.

This Texas poem exemplifies the strides the state has made in the genre

Longtime listeners may know Texas Standard is fast approaching a milestone birthday. We’re turning 10 next March. With us almost from the beginning have been signature segments including the Typewriter Rodeo and Stories From Texas, biweekly commentaries from W.F. Strong.

Strong says he has a goal beyond entertainment, and he shares this poem to show that.

Galveston County voting rights case set to go before full 5th Circuit appellate court

Tomorrow in New Orleans, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in a lawsuit charging Galveston County with illegal racial gerrymandering.

Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider says residents are concerned a final judgment may come too late to make a difference this year:



The Tower Life building, a jewel of San Antonio’s skyline and history, has stories to share with visitors

For decades, one building defined San Antonio’s skyline: the Tower Life Building. It was recently sold, and changes are on its horizon.

Before those changes begin in earnest, walking tours are being offered. Texas Public Radio’s Jack Morgan leapt at the chance to take one and shares a report.

More of the world’s energy is renewable. How do Texas and the U.S. stack up?

The global transition to cleaner energy sources is moving forward. According to a report from U.K.-based think tank Ember, 30% of the energy generated worldwide last year was from renewable sources.

Kpler energy analyst Matt Smith joins the show with more on the report and what it means for energy production in the U.S.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.