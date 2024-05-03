Texas Standard for May 3, 2024: The latest on the avian flu outbreak among dairy cows

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, May 3, 2024.

An open seat in the Texas Senate will reshape Houston politics

The last time the race for Texas Senate District 15 was an open field was back in 1982. But last December, longtime state Sen. John Whitmire was elected Mayor of Houston.

Now the election to replace him will be decided on Saturday. Houston Landing politics reporter Paul Cobler joins the show with more.

The latest on the avian flu outbreak among dairy cows – and what it means for us humans

It’s been about a month since the Standard reported on dairy cows in the Texas Panhandle testing positive for avian flu. Since then, the virus has spread through cows around the country, as well as to other kinds of mammals – including humans.

Regulators have also found dead remnants of the virus in milk on grocery store shelves, and will soon start testing ground beef as well. Epidemiologist and Vox health reporter Keren Landman joins the show with more.

It’s a big night in Dallas for basketball and hockey

It’s a big night for Dallas sports. The Dallas Wings sold out UT-Arlington’s College Park Center for their WNBA pre-season exhibition game against the Indiana Fever. Tonight’s crowd might in part be due to the Fever’s newest point guard and #1 draft pick Caitlin Clark.

Meanwhile the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars also play tonight. And if they win, they could both clinch their respective playoff series and head to the next round. KERA’s Bekah Morr has this roundup.

How have Texas Republicans’ attempts to rein in property taxes worked out?

For years, Texas Republicans have sought to lower the state’s property taxes, which rank among the highest in the nation. Last year, elected officials passed a $12.7 billion package of tax breaks for homeowners and money to buy down school property taxes.

Have these measures worked out for the average Texas homeowner? Texas Tribune reporter Joshua Fechter joins the Standard with the math.

The United Methodist Church reverses course on LGBTQ clergy ban

Delegates from around the world are gathered in Charlotte, North Carolina right now for the United Methodist Church quadrennial general conference. There, they’ve voted to strike down the church’s LGBTQ clergy ban put in place some 40 years ago.

Robert Schnase, bishop of the UMC’s Rio Texas Conference, joins the Standard with his perspective.

‘The Last Refuge’ is a dystopian YA stunner with roots in Texas

Set in a post-apocalyptic world of magic, “The Last Refuge” follows a teenage girl’s quest to survive.

San Antonio author Christina Bacilieri shares more in this Sounds of Texas audio short.

Your Tacos of Texas guide to celebrating Cinco de Mayo

Cinco De Mayo, which arrives on Sunday, is more celebrated in the U.S. than across the border.

Tacos of Texas podcast host Mando Rayo is here to give us a few dos and don’ts for celebrating Cinco de Mayo responsibly.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.