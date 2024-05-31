Texas Standard for May 31, 2024: Caddo Mounds, an Indigenous burial site, rebuilt and ready for visitors

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, May 31, 2024:

Texas Supreme Court unanimously rejects challenge to state abortion laws

The Texas Supreme Court ruled today against a challenge to the state’s abortion law. Twenty women said they were denied medically necessary abortions, arguing the state’s definition of what qualifies wasn’t broad enough.

The court unanimously disagreed. Elizabeth Sepper, a professor of law at UT Austin, joins the Standard with the latest.

Mexican voters will likely elect the country’s first female president Sunday

The economy, crime, and border security are all issues for voters in Mexico, too. The country is holding a presidential election on Sunday, and for the first time a woman is poised to win.

KTEP’s Angela Kocherga talks to voters in the border city of Juárez about their priorities for the next president.

Ahead of Juneteenth, Tacos of Texas traces the mouthwatering foods of Black Mexicans

Mexico and its foods are woven into the traditions of many Texans. And for Black Texans growing up in South Texas, food is an important way to combine those cultures.

Tacos of Texas host Mando Rayo continues to trace the foodways of Black Mexicans in the podcast’s latest season. He joins us today with more.

The Caddo Mounds, an Indigenous burial site, rebuilt and ready for visitors

There aren’t many examples of prehistoric human life in Texas, which is why it was so important to the Texas Historical Commission to rebuild the Caddo Mounds after devastating tornadoes.

The Standard’s Sean Saldana reports from the reopening.

A Hoof Dog is this man’s best friend

Craig Bagby is looking to help out his friend, Amarillo-based artist and musician Jefferson Douglas.

Meet the pair and their spirit animal Hoof Dog today.

A federal monument to Iraq and Afghanistan vets is years away, but states are erecting their own

The federal government has authorized a national memorial to veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars – but that monument in Washington, D.C., is still years away.

Now, some vets are working with state and local governments to build smaller memorials around the country. Desiree D’iorio reports for the American Homefront Project.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics, including state GOP politicians’ reaction to former President Donald Trump being found guilty of all counts in his New York hush money trial:



All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.