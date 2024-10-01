Texas Standard for Oct. 1, 2024: What to expect as Mexico’s new president takes office

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

What to expect as Mexico’s new president takes office

From border security to immigration, U.S.-Mexico relations have been a focal point in this election year. So, what can we expect from Mexico’s new president?

Journalist Eduardo Garcia, senior correspondent for the Puente News Collaborative, shares insight on the mood in Mexico as Claudia Sheinbaum takes office. He joins Texas Standard with the latest from Mexico City:



Dock worker strike takes hold across U.S. ports

At 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, dock workers from Maine to Texas began striking over wages and concerns about automation. Despite pressure, the Biden administration says it won’t intervene. What could this mean for the supply chain, especially with the holiday season approaching?

Margaret Kidd, associate professor of supply chain and logistics technology at the University of Houston, joins the Standard with her insights on the potential impact:



New research on motivating young people from UT Austin

Getting through to young people has long been a challenge, but new research from UT Austin offers insights on motivation.

David Yeager, a psychology professor at UT Austin, spearheaded this research and has compiled the findings in his new book, “10 to 25: The Science of Motivating Young People.” He joins Texas Standard to share tips for reaching younger generations effectively.

Hispanic Heritage Month spotlight: Selena Quintanilla Pérez

The Voces Oral History Center at UT Austin brings us the story of the Queen of Tejano Music.

‘Black Klansman’ detective Ron Stallworth’s new book about fighting gangs in Utah

In the late 1980s, Ron Stallworth, the first Black detective in Colorado Springs, left his mark by infiltrating the Ku Klux Klan, a story that inspired Spike Lee’s Oscar-winning movie “BlacKkKlansman.” Now, Stallworth has a new story to tell.

After joining the Salt Lake City Police Department, he built an anti-gang unit from the ground up, uncovering the presence of Crips and Bloods in the city. His latest book, “The Gangs of Zion: A Black Cop’s Crusade in Mormon Country,” chronicles that journey. Stallworth joins the Standard with more.

Pakistani woman sues Fort Worth prison for intolerable conditions

Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman incarcerated at a Fort Worth federal prison, is suing over “intolerable” conditions, including sexual abuse and medical neglect. Federal Medical Center Carswell has faced similar allegations in the past, as have other federal women’s prisons across the U.S.

Kaley Johnson reports on the broader issues facing these facilities and the implications for the ongoing case.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.