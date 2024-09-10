Texas Standard for Sept. 10, 2024: Trial begins in Austin for ‘Trump Train’ lawsuit

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024:

Texas eyes Tropical Storm Francine

Tropical Storm Francine is nearing hurricane strength as it approaches the Gulf Coast. While Louisiana could be hard hit, what will it mean for coastal Texas?

Matt Lanza, forecast meteorologist and managing editor of Space City Weather in Houston, joins the Standard with the forecast.

Trial begins in Austin for ‘Trump Train’ lawsuit

In 2020, occupants of a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign bus were traveling on the highway near Austin when a convoy of vehicles adorned with pro-Trump signs and flags began to surround the bus – nearly running it off the road and terrorizing those on board, its occupants say.

They sued the so-called “Trump Train” drivers, and the trial just opened Monday. Bayliss Wagner is covering the trial for the Austin American-Statesman and joins the Standard with more.

UTEP revives mining engineering program with $20M investment

The University of Texas system is investing $20 million to re-establish a mining engineering program at UTEP, addressing a nationwide shortage. University president Heather Wilson notes only 300 mining engineers graduated last year, well below industry needs.

Host Angela Kocherga reports on the program’s future impact:



A new sports-watching experience arrives in the Metroplex

Cosm, an immersive venue in The Colony, Texas, is making waves with its 87-foot-high LED sphere, offering sports fans a unique viewing experience.

Susan Karlin from Fast Company discusses how this venue changes the way fans engage with live events.

El Paso struggles after EPA climate grant rejections

El Paso’s climate-action plan hit a roadblock as the EPA rejected most of the city’s grant applications, leaving the the city to ponder funding for its climate goals.

El Paso Matters reporter Diego Mendoza-Moyers joins the show with insight into what could come next.

Austin’s mystery creature: Were there alligators at Barton Springs?

Austin has its iconic mascots: bats, salamanders, even grackles.

But did alligators once inhabit Barton Springs? KUT’s Mose Buchele explores an unexpected story of a lesser-known Austin animal.

Kamala Harris takes center stage in presidential debate

Tonight, Kamala Harris steps into the spotlight for her first debate as the Democratic nominee. After a rocky first debate for President Joe Biden in June, Harris faces high expectations.

Ann Burnette, a professor of communication at Texas State, previews the debate:



All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.