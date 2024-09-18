Texas Standard for Sept. 18, 2024: Hindu voters in Texas weigh in as political ties grow stronger

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

Ken Paxton’s undisclosed real estate spree raises questions

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has doubled his real estate holdings since 2021, purchasing properties from Hawaii to Florida – but only disclosed one on his financial statement.

This underreporting, first flagged last year, suggests gaps in transparency. The Texas Newsroom’s Lauren McGaughy joins the Standard with the details.

Hindu voters in Texas weigh in as political ties grow stronger

With Hindu connections on both major presidential tickets, Texas Standard visited a Central Texas Hindu festival to hear what voters are thinking.

As part of The Texas Newsroom’s series looking at religion in politics, the Standard’s Patrick M. Davis reports.

Texas lawmakers investigate February’s Panhandle wildfire

The Texas House State Affairs Committee is looking into the causes of the state’s largest wildfire: the Smokehouse Creek blaze, which scorched over one million acres earlier this year.

KTTZ’s Brad Burt reports.



Texas Supreme Court to decide delta-8’s fate in the state

The Texas hemp industry is booming, largely thanks to products like Delta-8, which mimic marijuana’s effects.

As the state debates banning it, Chris Tomlinson of the Houston Chronicle weighs in on the ongoing legal battle and the economic boon hemp has been to Texas.

Waco teen finalist in global science competition

Mathew Ruggieri’s passion for filmmaking helped him become a finalist in the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, an international science communication competition.

KWBU’s Molly-Jo Tilton reports.

This week in Texas music history

Two Texas punk pioneers, the Dicks and Big Boys, made history with a live album recorded at Raul’s Club in 1980.

Jason Mellard from the Center for Texas Music History at Texas State University shares the story.

Houston Texans off to a strong NFL season start

Overshadowed by the Cowboys, the Texans are proving themselves this season, boasting wins in their first two games.

Jason Alexander from the Houston Chronicle joins to discuss the team’s Super Bowl prospects.

Project 2025 think tank data shows noncitizens aren’t voting. Why is Texas GOP focusing on it?

Republican leaders in Texas have in recent years been making a push for what they’re calling election integrity, including measures to ensure noncitizens are not able to cast ballots illegally.

But data from the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation found that instances of noncitizens voting over the past decade-plus is quite uncommon. Julián Aguilar, breaking news reporter for the Texas Newsroom, joins the Standard with more.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.