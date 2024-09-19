Texas Standard for Sept. 19. 2024: Ultramarathoner prepares for 850-mile Texas run for charity

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

How feelings on guns impact elections

A Pew Research Center survey found that 51% of respondents support protecting gun ownership rights, with preferences varying by political affiliation.

As voters weigh their stances on gun policy, what should they know going into Election Day? Dallas Morning News reporter Kevin Krause joins the Standard to break down the findings.

Biden administration’s new asylum limits reduce migrant arrivals

The Biden administration’s restrictions on asylum, combined with Mexico’s enforcement, have led to a drop in the number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas Public Radio’s Pablo De La Rosa reports on the impact of the policy changes.

Ultramarathoner prepares for 850-mile Texas run for charity

Ultramarathon runner Matthew Johnson is gearing up for his toughest challenge yet: running 850 miles from El Paso to Galveston. His goal? Raising money for the nonprofit ValorFit, which supports veterans.

Johnson has completed several 100-mile races, but this trek across Texas is his most ambitious feat. Ahead of his run, he joins the Standard today.

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn crew completes historic private spacewalk

Earlier this month, four civilians took part in one of the riskiest spacewalks in decades, testing Texas-based SpaceX’s capabilities. The mission marked a new era of private space exploration.

Omar Gallaga, who wrote about Polaris Dawn for CNET, joins to discuss the future of civilian space missions.

Inside Ballet Folklórico’s newest performance in Austin

Jesus “Chuy” Chacon is the creative director of Roy Lozano’s Ballet Folklórico de Texas.

He shares more about the traditional dance styles that inform their latest performance in this Sounds of Texas audio short.

Texas Standard kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with UT’s Voces Center

In partnership with the Voces Oral History Center at UT-Austin, Texas Standard is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing stories of Hispanic contributions.

Christina Lopez kicks things off with a report on the 12-year journey to realize the Tejano Monument at the Texas State Capitol.

Texas lawmakers push for clemency for death row inmate Robert Roberson

A bipartisan group of 86 Texas representatives is urging clemency for Robert Roberson, convicted of killing his daughter in 2003. The case relied on shaken baby syndrome, a diagnosis that has since come into question.

Journalist Maurice Chammah explored Roberson’s autism diagnosis and its overlooked role for The Marshall Project. He joins the Standard with more.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.