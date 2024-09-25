Texas Standard for Sept. 25, 2024: A North Texas city has paused all new development

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024:

The North Texas city that’s paused all new development

Texas is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, and many Dallas suburbs are leading the way. Nearby Princeton, about 10 miles east of McKinney, has seen explosive growth, quadrupling in population since 2010.

Recently, city leaders paused all new residential development to let infrastructure catch up. Joining the Standard with more is Princeton Mayor Brianna Chacón.

Exploring political perspectives at Abilene’s Christian universities

In the heart of the Bible Belt, Abilene is a Texas city where faith and tradition shape daily life. Home to three Christian universities, the city also reflects a variety of political perspectives, especially among students voting for the first time this November.

KACU’s Alexisis Jones spoke with students from two of these schools to understand their thoughts on religion, politics, and the connections between the two as Election Day approaches.

Report quantifies benefits of gerrymandering to Texas Republicans

A new study shows partisan gerrymandering is giving Republicans a 16-seat advantage in Congress and five extra seats right out of Texas.

Texas Public Radio’s David Martin Davies reports:



Southwest Airlines disputes San Antonio airport expansion plans

A standoff is brewing between Southwest Airlines and the San Antonio International Airport. The Texas-born carrier claims it’s getting a raw deal in new terminal expansion plans.

Now, Southwest is threatening to pull out of its long-term contract, a move that could impact travelers and flight options. We’ll hear more on the dispute and its potential consequences from Megan Rodriguez, city hall reporter for the San Antonio Express-News.

Climbing the tallest structures in Texas

Climbing 2,000-foot broadcast towers is one of the most dangerous jobs in America. As commentator W.F. Strong tells us, one man who does it daily is grateful for the extraordinary view.

‘Devils Kill Devils’ is southern horror that keeps readers guessing

Sarita has always been protected by her guardian, Angelo, but that protection comes with a dark secret. When Angelo murders someone close to her, Sarita must confront the truth of what’s been lurking in the shadows.

In “Devils Kill Devils,” author Johnny Compton takes readers on a terrifying journey into the Hill Country to chronicle her fight against demonic forces.

Voting, privacy, safety: How will the state’s new ID rules affect transgender Texans?

Texas is now the largest state to prevent transgender individuals from updating the sex on their driver’s licenses and birth certificates. The policy, which was quietly enacted last month, has left many in the trans community shocked and uncertain.

The Texas Newsroom’s Stella Chávez reports on the impact this decision could have on transgender Texans and what it means for their rights and identity moving forward.

Exploring Houston’s role in the renewable energy transition

As the energy capital of the U.S., Houston is at the forefront of both fossil fuel production and renewable energy innovation. How are the city’s companies responding to the transition toward cleaner energy?

Andy Uhler, a research fellow at the University of Texas Energy Institute, traveled across the state to document how Texans are experiencing the energy shift. Today he shares an excerpt from the first installment of his new podcast, Phases and Stages: The Texas Energy Story:



You can hear a discussion about the story behind this episode with Andy and KUT Austin Energy Reporter Mose Buchele today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the University of Texas as part of EnergizeUT 2024. It will also be live-streamed here.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.