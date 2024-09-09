Texas Standard for Sept. 9, 2024: Surprising endorsements raise questions about political crossovers

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

Liz Cheney’s surprising endorsement of Harris raises questions about political crossovers

We’ve seen some unexpected endorsements during this presidential campaign, most recently Liz Cheney and her father, Dick Cheney, saying they will vote for Kamala Harris this fall.

How common is it to see such high-profile endorsements from across the political aisle – and do they move the needle any? UT Austin government professor Daron Shaw joins the Standard with the story.

Is Colin Allred’s low-key strategy enough to unseat Ted Cruz?

Democrat Colin Allred’s campaign against Ted Cruz is notable for its lack of public rallies and town halls, a sharp contrast to Beto O’Rourke’s approach in 2018.

Alexandra Samuels, senior editor at Texas Monthly, weighs in on whether Allred’s low-profile strategy is paying off.

Austin clinic teams up with barber shops to boost Black men’s health care access

Black men suffer higher rates of chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease than other groups. But they’re also less likely to visit the doctor for screenings.

That’s why the Black Men’s Health Clinic in Austin aims to create a welcoming space for Black men and men of color to address their physical and mental health, with the help of barber shops. KUT’s Olivia Aldridge reports.

Texas Standard listeners share some of their favorite museums in the Lone Star State

It seems like we hit on something when we kicked off our Texas Museum Map project in August. We’ve heard from dozens and dozens of Texas Standard listeners about your favorite museums from across the state and why they’re worth a visit.

A few of you have even taken the time to leave us a voice memo about the museums closest to your heart. Today we’ll hear from Samuel Collins III, Vicky Rose and White Siafu about museums worth a visit in Galveston, McDade and San Marcos.

Gulf oil producers nervously eye hurricane season peak

Tomorrow marks the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, and Texas has seen a lull since Hurricane Beryl in late June. Could this be the calm before the storm?

Kpler analyst Matt Smith joins the show with a forecast on how current Gulf disturbances might affect the energy market this season.

Ray Benson headlines new event series at the Briscoe Western Art Museum in San Antonio

Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson is a towering figure in Texas music, and now he’s set to headline the Briscoe Western Art Museum’s event series “Voices of the West: Living Legends.”

The Grammy-winning musician will take the stage for a night benefiting both the Briscoe and the Alamo. He returns to the Standard for a wide-ranging interview.

Fort Bend County candidate charged with faking racist attacks online

Last year, Fort Bend County Commission candidate Taral Patel posted online about a barrage of racist attacks he said he received on social media. Now, authorities allege Patel fabricated the messages and have charged him with four felony counts of online impersonation.

Briah Lumpkins, suburban reporter for the Houston Landing, joins the show with the story.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.